Top News

Charles Schwab Cup Championship - Final Round
Alker holds on to win Champions finale for $1 million payoff
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Round One
L. Ko, Lexi fail to qualify for LPGA finale; brutal finish for Pedersen
The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican - Final Round
Vu wins fourth title at Annika, reclaims POY lead

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioonyoung_231112.jpg
Young off to a great start with 49ers
nbc_fnia_floriohockenson_231112.jpg
Why Hockenson ‘loves’ catching passes from Dobbs
nbc_fnia_pierceint_231112.jpg
Pierce details ‘humbling’ experience as interim HC

Watch Now

Villegas calm en route to Bermuda Championship win

November 12, 2023 06:51 PM
Camilo Villegas discusses his comfort level and calmness during his Butterfield Bermuda Championship PGA Tour win, an attitude he said he'll try to replicate moving forward.
nbc_golf_villegas_231112.jpg
1:37
Villegas calm en route to Bermuda Championship win
nbc_golf_butterfieldbermudachampionshipfinalrd_231112.jpg
14:22
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 4
nbc_golf_penske_digital_231111__191343.jpg
1:26
Villegas makes move, one off Bermuda lead
nbc_golf_butterfieldbermudarnd3_231111.jpg
7:14
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 3
nbc_golf_top125_231110.jpg
3:33
Players eye top 125 exemptions in Bermuda
nbc_golf_bermudaround2_bestshots_231110.jpg
4:14
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 2
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard1hl_231109__347716.jpg
5:51
Highlight: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_pga_adamscottintv_231109.jpg
1:32
Scott taking one last crack at The Next 10
nbc_golf_gt_erikvanrooyenintv_231108.jpg
12:21
Van Rooyen opens up about his ailing best friend
nbc_golf_gt_oliverbetschartintv_231108.jpg
5:23
15-year-old Betschart excited for PGA Tour debut
nbc_golf_gt_tigerwoods_231108.jpg
4:57
How Tiger’s health impacts his future aspirations
nbc_golf_rahmandtgl_231107.jpg
4:48
Rahm’s decision to opt out of TGL ‘blew up’
