Top News

oly_gawbb_worlds_bilesbeam_231008.jpg
Simone Biles closes gymnastics worlds with two more gold medals
oly_gawia_worlds_bilesroutines_231006.jpg
2023 World Gymnastics Championships Results
oly_atmmar_chicago_kiptumWR_231008.jpg
Kelvin Kiptum breaks marathon world record at Chicago Marathon, nears 2-hour barrier

Top Clips

nbc_pl_moyesintv_231008.jpg
Moyes: West Ham gain ‘great point’ v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_pepintv_231008.jpg
Guardiola details what went wrong v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_martinelli_231008.jpg
Martinelli describes Arsenal’s win over Man City

Watch Now

Hassan sets second-fastest women's marathon time

October 8, 2023 11:10 AM
Sifan Hassan, fresh off her stellar world championships performance, went out and ran the second fastest time ever in a women’s marathon – it’s also just her second marathon ever run.