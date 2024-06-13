Highlights: USMNT-Brazil play to draw (En Español)

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kaylee McKeown swims second-fastest 200m backstroke ever at Australia Olympic Trials
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
U.S., France take next step to hosting Winter Olympics, Paralympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kaylee McKeown swims second-fastest 200m backstroke ever at Australia Olympic Trials
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
U.S., France take next step to hosting Winter Olympics, Paralympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
All-American Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Baseball Season Tools
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: USMNT-Brazil play to draw (En Español)
June 12, 2024 09:15 PM
Watch highlights from the USMNT's match against Brazil, where the two clubs battled to a 1-1 draw in the final Copa America tune-up.
Close Ad