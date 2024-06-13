 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 4
Kaylee McKeown swims second-fastest 200m backstroke ever at Australia Olympic Trials
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway
2002 Winter Olympics
U.S., France take next step to hosting Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
nbc_csu_btemvp_240612.jpg
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Australian Swimming Trials: Day 4
Kaylee McKeown swims second-fastest 200m backstroke ever at Australia Olympic Trials
AUTO: JUL 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series - U.S. Cellular 250
NASCAR Cup, Xfinity weekend schedule at Iowa Speedway
2002 Winter Olympics
U.S., France take next step to hosting Winter Olympics, Paralympics

Top Clips

nbc_csu_bteplayoffteams_240612.jpg
Which teams make for good longshot playoff bets?
nbc_csu_btefavbet_240612.jpg
Favorite bets entering upcoming NFL season
nbc_csu_btemvp_240612.jpg
Stroud ‘a hot name’ in 2024 MVP betting

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: USMNT-Brazil play to draw (En Español)

June 12, 2024 09:15 PM
Watch highlights from the USMNT's match against Brazil, where the two clubs battled to a 1-1 draw in the final Copa America tune-up.