 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
triple_site.jpg
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
triple_site.jpg
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen

June 21, 2025 05:29 PM
Watch highlights from the third round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo at Watkins Glen International.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
22:25
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_imsa_porscherace_1and2_250621.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
nbc_horse_jamesdoylewin_jubilee_250621.jpg
10:16
Lazzat wins Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
07:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
04:51
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
01:56
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder