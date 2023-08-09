 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2024
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions
2023 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings: St. Brown ready to fly
Jeffers_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Jumping for Jeffers
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joethomas_230809.jpg
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_aaronbooneejection_230809.jpg
Patrick: ‘I feel embarrassed for these managers’
nbc_dps_bieniemy_230809.jpg
Is Bieniemy too tough on Commanders players?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland returning to Front Row Motorsports in 2024
Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions
2023 Wide Receiver PPR Rankings: St. Brown ready to fly
Jeffers_USA.jpg
Pickups of the Day: Jumping for Jeffers
  • David Shovein
    ,
  • David Shovein
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_joethomas_230809.jpg
Thomas believes Freeney will be in Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_aaronbooneejection_230809.jpg
Patrick: ‘I feel embarrassed for these managers’
nbc_dps_bieniemy_230809.jpg
Is Bieniemy too tough on Commanders players?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Looking back on Zalatoris' 2022 FedEx St. Jude win

August 9, 2023 09:38 AM
Relive Will Zalatoris' first PGA Tour win at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship where he won a three-hole playoff against Sepp Straka.