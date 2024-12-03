 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
rams_berry.jpg
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_soccer_uswntgoalwilliams_241203.jpg
Williams makes it 2-1 for USWNT v. Netherlands
nbc_roto_rfsjetsrbs_241203.jpg
Jets’ Hall not a top-12 fantasy RB in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Seattle Seahawks
Fantasy Football Playoff Defense (DST) Rankings
Hero World Challenge - Final Round
PGA Tour schedule: How to watch, prize money, field for the 2024 Hero World Challenge
rams_berry.jpg
Las Vegas Raiders at Tampa Bay Buccaneers Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News

Top Clips

nbc_pl_leigoal2_241203.jpg
El Khannouss puts Leicester 2-0 ahead of West Ham
nbc_soccer_uswntgoalwilliams_241203.jpg
Williams makes it 2-1 for USWNT v. Netherlands
nbc_roto_rfsjetsrbs_241203.jpg
Jets’ Hall not a top-12 fantasy RB in Week 14

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

MLB 'Golden at-bat' rule feels 'too gimmicky'

December 3, 2024 02:54 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses MLB commissioner Rob Manfred's idea for a "Golden at-bat" and why the rule seems "too gimmicky" right now.
Up Next
nbc_dps_paulskenesinterview_241120.jpg
6:37
Pirates ace Skenes reflects on path to ROY honors
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponjuansoto_241114.jpg
5:31
Patrick: Soto isn’t worth $600M megadeal
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbssasaki-_241106.jpg
3:20
Signing Sasaki ‘seems like a Dodger move’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbssoto_241106.jpg
3:43
Is there a case for the Yankees letting Soto walk?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsprofar_241106.jpg
3:05
Padres the best fit for Profar in free agency
Now Playing
DPSWS.jpg
18:24
Dodgers defeat Yankees in historic World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_introworldseriesreview_241031.jpg
11:52
Yankees make too many mistakes in World Series
Now Playing
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_241030.jpg
7:14
Yankees need to find steady momentum during Game 5
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bettsvsfan_241030.jpg
4:25
Betts has crazy moment with Yankees fans in Game 4
Now Playing
nbc_dps_kevinmillarinterview_241029.jpg
7:33
Yankees need a pep talk ahead of Game 4
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dodgersyankeesgame3recap_241029.jpg
5:55
Dodgers sweeping Yankees would be ‘embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jonsciambi_241028.jpg
9:37
Sciambi recaps World Series after two games
Now Playing