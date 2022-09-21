 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships - Previews
Claire Weinstein out-touches Katie Ledecky at U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
GM Motorsports ties its many racing series together by helping with Cup crossover debuts
nbcs_edge_6-27wouldyourather_230627.jpg
Through first half of 2023, MLB is having one of its best seasons in history

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230628_1920x1080_2238755907977.jpg
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships - Previews
Claire Weinstein out-touches Katie Ledecky at U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
GM Motorsports ties its many racing series together by helping with Cup crossover debuts
nbcs_edge_6-27wouldyourather_230627.jpg
Through first half of 2023, MLB is having one of its best seasons in history

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_joepavelski_230628.jpg
U.S. Senior Open ‘special’ for Pavelski
nbc_golf_gc_jaydadookie_230628.jpg
Dookie’s path to first female caddie at Seminole
nbc_golf_gcpod_gthit_230628_1920x1080_2238755907977.jpg
Breaking down golfers on U.S. Ryder Cup bubble

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now
Why DP still wouldn't give Judge a 10-year deal
September 21, 2022 03:37 PM
Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, but considering his age and injury history, Dan Patrick still would hesitate to break the bank for the Yankees superstar.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jonwertheiminterview_230628.jpeg
12:14
Wertheim: Saudi sportswashing messaging is mixed
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timkurkjianinterview_230627.jpeg
11:39
Kurkjian: London Series energy great for baseball
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_benintendi_v2_230626.jpg
0:47
Look for Benintendi to finish the season strong
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_westburg_230626.jpg
0:58
Camden Yards limits Westburg’s fantasy upside
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_alzolay_230626.jpg
1:17
Alzolay worth adding for command of Cubs’ bullpen
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_perdomo_230626.jpg
1:22
Expect regression from Geraldo Perdomo in fantasy?
Now Playing
nbc_edge_yahoo_harrison_230626.jpg
1:05
Kyle Harrison’s Ks could soon be on fantasy radars
Now Playing
nbc__dps_mlblondongame_230626.jpg
2:00
What was MLB looking to get from London Series?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_joeyvottointerview_230621.jpeg
17:17
Votto bullish on Reds youth, excited to be back
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_emmetsheehan_230620.jpg
1:07
Sheehan’s talent not in question after MLB debut
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_henrydavis_2230620.jpg
1:34
Davis offers short-term value if played at RF/DH
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_yahoosamadtaylor_230620.jpg
1:21
Taylor might be worth adding in deeper leagues
Now Playing