Cardinals at Reds prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers and betting trends for April 30 - Game 1

Wednesday, April 30 the Cardinals (12-17) and Red (16-13) will play a doubleheader in Cincinnati. The following is a betting preview of Game 1.

Steven Matz is slated to take the mound for St. Louis against Andrew Abbott for Cincinnati.

This game was originally scheduled to be played Tuesday night but was postponed due to “inclement weather”. Cincinnati won the series opener 3-1 on Monday. The Cardinals are now 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Reds are 7-3 in their last 10.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Cardinals at Reds, Game 1

Date: Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Time: 12:40PM EST

Site: Great American Ball Park

City: Cincinnati, OH

Network/Streaming: FDSNMW, FDSNOH

Odds for the Cardinals at the Reds - Game 1

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Moneyline: Cardinals (+105), Reds (-125)

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Cardinals at Reds - Game 1

Pitching matchup for April 30, 2025: Steven Matz vs. Andrew Abbott

Cardinals: Steven Matz (2-0, 1.80 ERA)

Last outing: 4/26 vs. Milwaukee - 0.2IP, 0ER, 1H, 0BB, 1K Reds: Andrew Abbott (2-0, 3.60 ERA)

Last outing: 4/25 at Colorado - 4IP, 4ER, 5H, 5BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Cardinals at Reds

The Reds have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against National League teams

Game Totals are 4-1 to the UNDER in the Cards’ last 5 games

The Reds have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games

Gavin Lux is riding a 12-game hitting streak during which time he is 22-43 (.512)

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Game 1 between the Cardinals and the Reds

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cincinnati Reds on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Cincinnati Reds -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 9.0.

