Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
We are On Her Turf
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Daniel Tran
,
Daniel Tran
,
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
We are On Her Turf
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation
April 29, 2025 04:08 PM
Eric Samulski discusses the Dodgers placing starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the injured list and who could step in that fantasy managers should keep an eye on.
Related Videos
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
01:32
Fantasy impact of NYY removing Williams as closer
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
Latest Clips
35
We are On Her Turf
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
03:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue