 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 6
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Colston Loveland
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren

Top Clips

nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mutua Madrid Open 2025 - Day 6
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Italian Open after losing his past 3 matches
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
How to watch the 2025 Kentucky Oaks: TV channel, live stream info and more
Colston Loveland
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren

Top Clips

nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Glasnow on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

April 29, 2025 04:08 PM
Eric Samulski discusses the Dodgers placing starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on the injured list and who could step in that fantasy managers should keep an eye on.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_nimmo_250429.jpg
01:16
Mets’ Nimmo could have ‘hot streak coming’
nbc_roto_suarez_250429.jpg
01:18
Suárez expected to return to Phillies rotation
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250428.jpg
01:31
Red Sox’s Giolito among top wavier wire targets
nbc_roto_nyyrelievers_250428.jpg
01:32
Fantasy impact of NYY removing Williams as closer
nbc_roto_gilbert_250428.jpg
01:28
How Gilbert’s elbow injury affects SEA’s rotation
tucker_site.jpg
01:17
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value
nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
simpson.jpg
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
nbc_roto_seager_250424.jpg
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_moore_250421.jpg
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
nbc_roto_abbott_250421.jpg
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
nbc_roto_waiveradds_250421.jpg
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_cristophersanchez_250418.jpg
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
nbc_roto_brewersdurbin_250418.jpg
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
nbc_roto_nola_250418.jpg
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_roto_hays_250416.jpg
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_shaw_250416.jpg
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa

Latest Clips

nbc_oht_ohtrebrandtease_250429.jpg
35
We are On Her Turf
nbc_roto_najeehampton_250429.jpg
01:32
Will Hampton or Harris be Chargers’ starting RB?
nbc_moto_sxbmpittsburgh_250429.jpg
10:25
Supercross 2025: Pittsburgh biggest moments
nbc_fnia_draftwinnersv2_250429.jpg
03:47
Giants, Eagles among 2025 NFL Draft winners
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_fnia_bestfits_250429.jpg
06:02
Hunter to JAX, Campbell to NE top best draft fits
zach_johnson.jpg
04:24
Johnson: Snedeker will be ‘perfect’ as captain
nbc_fnia_shedeurround5_250429.jpg
09:54
Sanders should not have turned down interviews
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
nbc_fnia_draftsteals_250429.jpg
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
03:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_2roblivtitle_250429.jpg
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’