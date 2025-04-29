 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Quarterfinal Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Texas vs Arizona State
2025 NFL Draft Steals: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo among biggest values in this year’s class
2025 Presidents Cup Captains Announcement
Brandt Snedeker tabbed as next U.S. Presidents Cup captain opposite Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy
NCAA Photos Archive
The Ivy League school that’s intertwined with the Winter Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5

April 29, 2025 11:59 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share why they believe both Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma will go Under their total rebounds in Game 5 with "no desire" to crash the boards.

nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250425.jpg
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250425.jpg
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
nbc_roto_wolveslakers_250424.jpg
02:09
Bet on Timberwolves to beat Lakers, win series
pacersbucksgamethree.jpg
01:35
Pacers should continue to exploit Bucks defense
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250424.jpg
01:37
Magic provide betting opportunity in Game 3
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250424.jpg
01:41
Vets loom large in Nuggets-Clippers Game 3 markets
nbc_roto_thundermemphis_250424.jpg
01:15
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250424.jpg
01:44
KAT, Harris set for big Game 3 in Pistons-Knicks
nbc_bte_magiccelticsv2_250423.jpg
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
nbc_roto_gswvhou_250423.jpg
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
nbc_bte_nuggetsclippers_250423.jpg
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
nbc_bte_thundergrizzlies_250423.jpg
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250423.jpg
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250422.jpg
01:46
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2
nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250422.jpg
01:43
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
nbc_roto_lacvden_250421.jpg
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
nbc_roto_memvokc_250421.jpg
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
nbc_roto_detvnyk_250421.jpg
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2

nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_2roblivtitle_250429.jpg
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
nbc_pl_kellywirghtyparta_240529.jpg
29:40
Wright: Liverpool celebrations were ‘so touching’
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250429.jpg
13:00
Can Newcastle push Arsenal for second place?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250429.jpg
08:24
Palace’s FA Cup win Aston Villa ‘was a mauling’
nbc_pl_plrawlivvtot_250429.jpg
11:26
PL RAW: Liverpool clinch title with win v. Spurs
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_250429.jpg
09:18
How Liverpool’s press made Spurs uncomfortable
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_oroyodds_250429.jpg
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
nbc_pft_commandersstadium_250429.jpg
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
nbc_pft_favoritenflstadiums_250429.jpg
07:08
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums
camward.jpg
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition
nbc_pft_gladstonehunter_250429.jpg
04:14
Gladstone is singing Hunter’s praises
nbc_pft_derekcarrshoulder_250429.jpg
11:16
Carr confirms shoulder injury at church event
nbc_pft_georgekittle_250429.jpg
09:34
What reported Kittle extension means for Purdy
nbc_pft_shedeurprankcall_250429.jpg
03:17
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
nbc_pft_billsdraft_250429.jpg
11:18
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
nbc_smx_t24winnertakeall_250428.jpg
05:11
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
nbc_smx_t24_sextonandwhoops_250428.jpg
09:02
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
nbc_smx_t24webbnotyetsafe_250428.jpg
07:57
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds
nbc_golf_pgaprofround2hls_250428.jpg
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_michaelblockintv_250428.jpg
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_250428.jpg
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
nbc_roto_camskattebo_250428.jpg
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
nbc_dls_nbaplayoffs_250428.jpg
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
jaydonblue.jpg
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield