2025 NFL Draft Steals: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo among biggest values in this year’s class
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Brandt Snedeker tabbed as next U.S. Presidents Cup captain opposite Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
The Ivy League school that’s intertwined with the Winter Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2025 NFL Draft Steals: Shedeur Sanders, Cam Skattebo among biggest values in this year’s class
Denny Carter
,
Denny Carter
,
Brandt Snedeker tabbed as next U.S. Presidents Cup captain opposite Australia’s Geoff Ogilvy
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
The Ivy League school that’s intertwined with the Winter Olympics
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
April 29, 2025 11:59 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share why they believe both Brook Lopez and Kyle Kuzma will go Under their total rebounds in Game 5 with "no desire" to crash the boards.
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
02:09
Bet on Timberwolves to beat Lakers, win series
01:35
Pacers should continue to exploit Bucks defense
01:37
Magic provide betting opportunity in Game 3
01:41
Vets loom large in Nuggets-Clippers Game 3 markets
01:15
Morant over 24.5 points among best bets for Game 3
01:44
KAT, Harris set for big Game 3 in Pistons-Knicks
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
01:46
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
01:43
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
01:09
Back Porter Jr. to ‘bounce back’ in Game 2 vs. LAC
01:05
Target Wiggins’ prop bet in Game 2 vs. Grizzlies
01:07
Best player props for Pistons-Knicks Game 2
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
29:40
Wright: Liverpool celebrations were ‘so touching’
13:00
Can Newcastle push Arsenal for second place?
08:24
Palace’s FA Cup win Aston Villa ‘was a mauling’
11:26
PL RAW: Liverpool clinch title with win v. Spurs
09:18
How Liverpool’s press made Spurs uncomfortable
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
06:31
NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft
06:25
Harris aims to build best stadium in the country
07:08
PFT Draft: Favorite NFL stadiums
17:26
Take Your Pick: 2025 NFL Draft edition
04:14
Gladstone is singing Hunter’s praises
11:16
Carr confirms shoulder injury at church event
09:34
What reported Kittle extension means for Purdy
03:17
Florio: NFL distributed Sanders’ number too wide
11:18
Beane pushes back against Bills’ draft criticism
05:11
Revisiting 1992 with 250SX East in winner-take-all
09:02
Sexton elects to jump the whoops in Pittsburgh
07:57
Webb: ‘Anything can happen’ in final two SX rounds
07:17
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 2
01:47
Block: Inspiring club pros ‘means everything’
16:18
Legler ‘not sure’ Luka is over shock of trade
01:24
How RB Skattebo can make immediate impact
09:26
How fair is criticism of LAL not resting starters?
01:19
Blue could earn opportunity in Cowboys’ backfield
