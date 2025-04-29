Yankees hit three straight HRs to start game against Orioles, a month after doing it vs. Brewers

BALTIMORE — The New York Yankees became the first team in major league history to open a game with three consecutive home runs more than once in a season when Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge and Ben Rice went deep off Baltimore’s Kyle Gibson in the first inning on Tuesday night.

New York started the bottom of the first of its March 29 game against Milwaukee with three homers in a row. In that game, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Judge needed only three pitches to hit three homers.

On Tuesday night, the Yankees hit three of the game’s first five offerings out to right field.

It was an ugly return to the majors for the 37-year-old Gibson, who made 30 starts for the St. Louis Cardinals last season before Baltimore signed him to a one-year, $5.25 million contract in late March. He’d been working in the minors since then before being called up before Tuesday’s game.

After Rice’s home run made it 3-0, Gibson retired Goldschmidt on a grounder before Bellinger also homered. Anthony Volpe’s RBI double made it 5-0 before the first was over.

Rice homered again in the second to make it 6-0.