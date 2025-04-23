Pivetta off to impressive start through five games

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: First-round tee times, pairings for fourballs
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Second-round tee times, pairings for foursomes
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: First-round tee times, pairings for fourballs
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
2025 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Titans land Cam Ward, Ashton Jeanty slides to Chicago in Kyle Dvorchak’s final mock
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Top Clips
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
April 23, 2025 12:18 PM
James Schiano explains why San Diego Padres starter Nick Pivetta could be setting himself up for a "top 30 starting pitcher season" in fantasy baseball.
Related Videos
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
Latest Clips
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
01:31
Eye Butler props in Warriors vs. Rockets Game 2
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
01:54
Can Clippers cover spread, beat Nuggets in Game 3?
01:34
Memphis can’t counter OKC’s ‘suffocating defense’
01:48
Expect Brunson, Knicks to beat Pistons in Game 3
02:25
HLs: Johnson’s top plays from Michigan career
13:59
LaFleur: Taking Love in 2020 was ‘right decision’
16:38
Spears: Sanders has several paths to NFL success
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue