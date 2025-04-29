Watch Now
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Journalism's case to remain a favorite through the Kentucky Derby and other betting storylines before the Run for the Roses.
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Journalism's case to remain a favorite through the Kentucky Derby and other betting storylines before the Run for the Roses.
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
Brad Thomas breaks down why he's taking the Inter Milan double chance and under 3.5 total goals in their Champions League matchup against a shorthanded Bayern Munich squad.
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look towards the NBA playoffs, where the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking like a great bet at plus money against the Los Angeles Lakers.
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick preview the matchup between the red-hot Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings, where they expect the Clippers to clear the -6.5 line for a "clean win".
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss tonight's matchup between the Heat and Bulls, sharing why Miami is rightfully favored in the game and has a great chance to win next week's Eastern Conference play-in tournament.
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
Drew Dinsick looks at the Bluegrass Stakes where four horses have a chance to claim a victory that would assure them a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
Drew Dinsick examines the Wood Memorial Stakes and the Kentucky Derby hopeful horses that give bettors the best value.
Barnes can make things interesting at Santa Anita
Drew Dinsick handicaps the Santa Anita Derby, where Bob Baffert trainee Barnes can shake things up if he avenges his San Felipe Stakes loss to Journalism, who is also in the field.
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell explain why they're both backing Arizona in their revenge game against Kansas and taking the under in this Big 12 Tournament game between two inconsistent squads.