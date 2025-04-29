 Skip navigation
Colston Loveland
2025 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie TE Rankings: Colston Loveland overtakes Tyler Warren
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for April 29
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils
Carolina won’t have Andersen in net for Game 5 against New Jersey, opening door for Kochetkov

nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’

Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite

April 29, 2025 11:34 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss Journalism's case to remain a favorite through the Kentucky Derby and other betting storylines before the Run for the Roses.
nbc_bte_kentuckyderby_250429.jpg
3:01
Journalism most likely to go off as Derby favorite
nbc_bte_milanbayern_250415.jpg
1:37
Inter should cruise in Milan v. shorthanded Bayern
nbc_bte_lakerswolves_250414.jpg
2:00
Timberwolves’ defense could be too much for Lakers
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
1:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
nbc_roto_bte_heatbulls_250409.jpg
1:28
Take Adebayo, Heat to beat Bulls at United Center
nbc_roto_bluegrassstakes_250403.jpg
1:20
Unpacking the ‘wide open’ Bluegrass Stakes
nbc_roto_woodmemorial_250403.jpg
2:23
Captain Cook may be horse to bet in Wood Memorial
nbc_roto_anitaderby_250403.jpg
1:41
Barnes can make things interesting at Santa Anita
nbc_bte_kansasarizona_250313.jpg
1:15
Arizona will have ‘too much’ for Kansas to handle
nbc_bte_jeanty_250227.jpg
2:31
Cowboys, Bears make sense to draft Jeanty
nbc_roto_henderson_250429.jpg
01:44
Stevenson’s presence impacts Henderson in fantasy
nbc_fnia_headscratchers_250429.jpg
03:55
Egbuka, Booker lead head-scratching draft picks
nbc_golf_roundtable_250429.jpg
08:38
Presidents Cup format needs to change ‘eventually’
nbc_fnia_bestdraftclass_250429.jpg
06:20
Who has the best 2025 NFL Draft class?
nbc_fnia_draftsteals_250429.jpg
03:44
Egbuka, Burden III headline 2025 NFL Draft steals
nbc_golf_ogilvyinterview_250429.jpg
11:39
Ogilvy: ‘Humbling’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
snedeker.jpg
11:54
Snedeker: ‘Automatic yes’ to Presidents Cup lead
nbc_dlb_shedeursandersfall_250429.jpg
13:54
Sanders’ story was a ‘perfect recipe’ for reaction
rodgerstomlin.jpg
18:48
Steelers ‘feel good’ about Rodgers situation
nbc_dlb_miamiheatfuture_250429.jpg
05:25
What’s next for Heat after getting swept by Cavs?
miami.jpg
04:00
MIA’s playoff exit is ‘worst’ in franchise history
nbc_roto_lacdenver_250429.jpg
01:36
Jokic will get plenty of rebound chances in Game 5
nbc_roto_magicboston_250429.jpg
01:21
Banchero under 4.5 assists among Game 5 best bets
nbc_dps_peterose_250429.jpg
06:05
Manfred plans to rule on request to end Rose ban
nbc_roto_pacersbucks_250429.jpg
01:30
Eyeing Lopez, Kuzma under rebounds in Game 5
nbc_roto_cavs_250429.jpg
02:04
Cavaliers futures are ‘consistently underpriced’
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250429.jpg
01:52
Target Timberwolves to cover in Game 5 vs. Lakers
nbc_dps_shadeursanders_250428.jpg
10:55
Sanders ‘needed’ honesty during NFL draft process
nbc_roto_rocketsgsw_250429.jpg
01:54
HOU can succeed in Game 5 with GSW ‘on fumes’
nbc_dps_cavaliersheat_250429.jpg
03:37
Heat ‘went south quickly’ in season-ending loss
nbc_pl_2robspurs_250429.jpg
06:04
Spurs ‘were pathetic’ in blowout loss to Liverpool
nbc_pl_2roblivtitle_250429.jpg
22:22
Liverpool throwing a ‘party for the ages’
nbc_pl_netbusters_250429.jpg
25:36
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_kellywirghtyparta_240529.jpg
29:40
Wright: Liverpool celebrations were ‘so touching’
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_250429.jpg
13:00
Can Newcastle push Arsenal for second place?
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250429.jpg
08:24
Palace’s FA Cup win Aston Villa ‘was a mauling’
nbc_pl_plrawlivvtot_250429.jpg
11:26
PL RAW: Liverpool clinch title with win v. Spurs
nbc_pl_genxliverpool_250429.jpg
09:18
How Liverpool’s press made Spurs uncomfortable
nbc_pft_belichickinterviewv2_250429.jpg
05:43
How Belichick’s characteristics have evolved
nbc_pft_droy_250429.jpg
07:06
NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year odds post-draft