MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets
MLB Power Rankings: The Mets climb to the No. 1 spot, Tigers and Mariners surging
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers 2024-2025 fantasy basketball season recap: What could go wrong, did go wrong
Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Day Four
PGA Tour season earnings: Guess how much money Andrew Novak has made through the Zurich

nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Why Tucker brings excellent NL MVP betting value

April 28, 2025 11:33 AM
Vaughn Dalzell is eyeing Kyle Tucker as an early-season NL MVP futures bet, due to both his production and the division his Chicago Cubs play in as opposed to some other MVP contenders.

nbc_roto_heaney_250425.jpg
01:37
Pirates’ Heaney worth a fantasy rotation spot
nbc_roto_jakemangum_250425.jpg
01:34
Mangum’s injury clouds fantasy outlook for 2025
nbc_roto_coleragans_250425.jpg
01:24
Ragans a potential short-term IL candidate
simpson.jpg
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
nbc_roto_doval_250424.jpg
01:32
Giants’ Doval could provide fantasy insurance
nbc_roto_keaschall_250424.jpg
01:35
Keaschall’s hot start paying fantasy dividends
nbc_roto_seager_250424.jpg
01:21
Seager’s absence boosts Smith’s value with Rangers
nbc_roto_pca_250423.jpg
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
nbc_roto_nickpivetta_250423.jpg
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
nbc_roto_bubic_250423.jpg
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_moore_250421.jpg
01:25
Mariners’ Moore a worthy pickup amid hot streak
nbc_roto_abbott_250421.jpg
01:34
Why Reds’ Abbott is a strong streamer option
nbc_roto_waiveradds_250421.jpg
01:47
Target Simpson, Kahnle on fantasy waiver wire
nbc_roto_cristophersanchez_250418.jpg
01:06
Sanchez cementing himself as one of MLB’s best
nbc_roto_brewersdurbin_250418.jpg
01:07
Brewers call up Durbin to give lineup a ‘spark’
nbc_roto_nola_250418.jpg
01:07
Is it time to panic with Phillies’ SP Nola?
nbc_roto_aranda_250417.jpg
01:34
Rays’ Aranda should be rostered in all leagues
nbc_roto_queropromo_250417.jpg
01:43
Chicago White Sox look to the future with Quero
nbc_roto_norbyactivation_250417.jpg
01:16
Norby worth a look with power and speed upside
whitesoxlose.jpg
01:36
White Sox could be best bet for fewest MLB wins
nbc_roto_hays_250416.jpg
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_shaw_250416.jpg
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
nbc_roto_kurtz_250416.jpg
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_alcomeback_250416.jpg
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_rice_250415.jpg
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250415.jpg
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
nbc_roto_strider_250415.jpg
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
nbc_roto_waiverwires_250414.jpg
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets

nbc_dls_shedeursanders_250428.jpg
08:10
Examining ‘disconnect’ in Sanders’ draft journey
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250428.jpg
02:45
Judkins among NFL Rookie of the Year best bets
nbc_ffhh_41to50rookies_250428.jpg
03:30
Monangai a deep sleeper in Berry’s rookie rankings
nbc_roto_roy_250428.jpg
01:34
Rather bet Jeanty or Ward for OROY at price?
nbc_ffhh_31to41rookies_250428.jpg
05:26
Hunter provides insurance in Rams backfield
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250428.jpg
02:07
Clippers to bounce back against ‘gassed’ Nuggets
ajeantyberry.jpg
11:34
Jeanty leads dynasty rookie superflex rankings
nbc_roto_connordraftgrades_250428.jpg
08:36
Rogers’ 2025 NFL Draft grades: TB, BAL score big
Iowa Hawkeyes v Maryland Terrapins
04:40
Johnson could make early impact for Steelers
stevensonberry.jpg
06:08
Stevenson on Berry’s post NFL draft Hate list
skatteboberry.jpg
04:02
Skattebo has chance to unseat Tracy with Giants
williamsberry.jpg
08:48
Williams tops Berry’s post NFL draft Love list
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250428.jpg
01:53
Curry rebounds, Green points in Game 4 worth looks
nbc_roto_arspsg_250428.jpg
01:23
Bet on both Arsenal and PSG to score in UCL semi
nbc_roto_detnyk_250428.jpg
02:01
Take the points with Pistons in Game 5 vs. Knicks
redick.jpg
06:54
Patrick: Redick tired Lakers out in G4 vs. Wolves
nbc_roto_milind_250428.jpg
01:29
Expect ‘emphatic’ win for Pacers vs. Bucks
dps_broncos.jpg
16:56
Clark: DEN building toward Super Bowl contention
nbc_pft_draftwinners_250428.jpg
07:15
2025 NFL Draft biggest winners
nbc_pft_jalen_250428.jpg
08:07
Simms: Milroe is ‘someone you want to root for’
nbc_pft_tylershough_250428.jpg
05:12
Shough’s maturity gives the Saints options at QB
nbc_pft_sheduercollege_250428.jpg
03:28
Likelihood of Sanders returning to college
nbc_pft_disrespectdraft_250428.jpg
08:04
Sanders ‘disrespected’ the NFL draft process
nbc_pft_sanderstothebrowns_250428.jpg
07:34
Simms ‘laughed’ when Browns picked Sanders at 144
nbc_pft_brownsexplainreaction_250428.jpg
03:48
Berry, Stefanski explain reaction to Sanders pick
nbc_pft_prankcalls_250428.jpg
13:36
Unpacking prank call Ulbrich’s son made to Sanders
browns_qbs.jpg
12:13
How Browns can navigate crowded QB room
nbc_pft_brownsdecision_250428.jpg
08:15
Why the Browns decided to draft Sanders at 144
nbc_pft_deionfactor_250428.jpg
05:02
How ‘the Deion factor’ impacted Shedeur’s draft
nbc_golf_pgaprord1_250427.jpg
10:37
Highlights: PGA Professional Championship, Round 1