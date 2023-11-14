 Skip navigation
Chelsea FC Women Press Conference
Emma Hayes to start coaching U.S. women’s soccer team two months before Olympics
split_1920_vu_boutier.jpg
Less pressure, more kindness for Vu, Boutier in POY-caliber seasons
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 14: Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_chriskirkinterview_231114.jpg
Kirk: PGA Tour Courage Award a ‘huge honor’
nbc_golf_cedarshowcaserd2lites_231114.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 2
nbc_cbb_gobigpodcbbpredictions_2311114.jpg
Predicting the 2023-24 Big Ten basketball season

Chelsea FC Women Press Conference
Emma Hayes to start coaching U.S. women’s soccer team two months before Olympics
split_1920_vu_boutier.jpg
Less pressure, more kindness for Vu, Boutier in POY-caliber seasons
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings
NBA Best Bets, Nov. 14: Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_chriskirkinterview_231114.jpg
Kirk: PGA Tour Courage Award a ‘huge honor’
nbc_golf_cedarshowcaserd2lites_231114.jpg
Highlights: Showcase at Cedar Crest, Round 2
nbc_cbb_gobigpodcbbpredictions_2311114.jpg
Predicting the 2023-24 Big Ten basketball season

Best of Blaney from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

November 14, 2023 04:45 PM
Look back on the best moments from Ryan Blaney's 2023 NASCAR season, which culminated in his first career Cup Series championship.
nbc_nas_blaneycomp_231114.jpg
7:40
Best of Blaney from the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
nbc_nas_arcawestphx_231110.jpg
11:42
Highlights: ARCA Menards West at Phoenix Raceway
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231106.jpg
12:48
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Cup championship
nbc_nas_creditone_231105.jpg
2:30
Blaney rises above the rest of the Championship 4
nbc_nas_penske_231105.jpg
0:59
Penske’s back to back titles in NASCAR Cup Series
nbc_nas_harvick_231105.jpg
4:22
Harvick’s last week an ‘emotional roller coaster’
nbc_nas_chastain_231105.jpg
1:18
Ross: ‘Did something else that’s never been done’
nbc_nas_cupphoenix_231105.jpg
21:36
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Phoenix Championship Race
nbc_nas_trophypresent_231105.jpg
5:33
Blaney overcomes adversity to claim Cup title
nbc_nas_byron_231105.jpg
1:47
Byron: ‘Stinks to come up short’
nbc_nas_larson_231105.jpg
2:26
Larson: ‘Pit crew kept us in the game’
nbc_nas_blaney_231105.jpg
3:21
Blaney went to work to capture first Cup title
nbc_nas_bellcrash_231105.jpg
1:30
Bell’s title hopes evaporate due to brake failure
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_231104.jpg
18:36
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Championship Race
nbc_nas_stewart_231104.jpg
1:42
Stewart: Cole ‘won that one on his own’
nbc_nas_trophypresent_231104.jpg
4:35
Custer celebrates with Xfinity championship trophy
nbc_nas_allgaier_231104.jpg
2:40
Allgaier: ‘Hats off to this whole race team’
nbc_nas_mayer_231104.jpg
1:23
Mayer: ‘I’m pumped for next year’
nbc_nas_nemechek_231104.jpg
2:30
Nemechek: ‘Sucks to end our season this way’
nbc_nas_custer_231104.jpg
2:20
Custer: ‘I’m going to enjoy this’
nbc_nas_phxovertime_231104.jpg
1:21
Custer wins at Phoenix in OT, claims Xfinity title
nbc_nas_blaneyrecap_231104.jpg
0:54
Will Blaney rise to the occasion at Phoenix?
nbc_nas_larsonrecap_231104.jpg
0:52
Larson looking to close season with second title
nbc_nas_ctgtease_231104.jpg
1:01
What being a champion means to the Championship 4
nbc_nas_bellrecap_231104.jpg
0:53
Bell rides roller coaster to Championship 4
nbc_nas_byronrecap_231104.jpg
0:47
Byron worked during the offseason to become better
nbc_nas_jarrettessay_231104.jpg
1:09
For one Cup driver, destiny awaits in the desert
nbc_nas_cupqualsphx_231104.jpg
9:57
Highlights: Cup Championship qualifying
nbc_nas_byron_231104.jpg
1:42
Byron has Championship 4 advantage on pole
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsphx_231104.jpg
5:59
Highlights: Xfinity championship qualifying
