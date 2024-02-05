 Skip navigation
Aiyuk must win man-to-man matchups in Super Bowl

February 5, 2024 06:34 PM
Chris Simms breaks down why Brandon Aiyuk must win his man-to-man matchups against the Kansas City Chiefs' cornerbacks in the Super Bowl, citing his length and speed as attributes that can help him make a difference.
