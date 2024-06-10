Watch Now
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 5, Matthew Stafford
Starting the top-5 of Chris Simms' quarterback rankings is the Los Angeles Rams gunslinger Matthew Stafford, who Simms feels is peaking in terms of physical capability and mental acuity.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 4, Lamar Jackson
Lamar Jackson rounds out the “Damn! Okay” tier of Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, ranking at No. 4 overall for being “one of the most special players in the NFL.”
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 6, Justin Herbert
Justin Herbert ranks at No. 6 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, sitting in the “Damn! Okay” tier, which recognizes players who “epitomize the franchise quarterback.”
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 2, Josh Allen
Chris Simms says Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen is "the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL," putting him at No. 2 in his Top 40 QB Countdown.
Mahomes leads the 2024 NFL MVP odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the NFL MVP odds from the DraftKings Sportsbook and discuss whether Patrick Mahomes can recover from his busy offseason to win another NFL MVP.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 3, Joe Burrow
Chris Simms explains why no player can "surgically dissect" a defense like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, ranking him at No. 3 in his Top 40 QB Countdown.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QB’s: No. 1, Patrick Mahomes
Chris Simms says Patrick Mahomes has officially reached 'legendary status' and has 'mastered winning' as he takes the top spot in his QB rankings for the second year in a row.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
Chris Simms explains why C.J. Stroud is a "budding superstar" with the Houston Texans, ranking the Ohio State product at No. 7 on his Top 40 QB Countdown after just one season in the NFL.
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed open up the DraftKings Sportsbook to examine the NFC East, and Simms explains why he feels the Eagles are being undervalued.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 8, Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott earns the No. 8 spot in Chris Simms' Top 40 QB Countdown, as Simms notes he "carries the offense" in an "overrated" receiving room.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 9, Jalen Hurts
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed why Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts landed in the "Awesome NFC Contenders” tier in his 2024 Top 40 QB Countdown, at No. 9 overall.
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 10, Jared Goff
Jared Goff comes in at No. 10 on Chris Simms’ Top 40 QB Countdown, receiving recognition in the “Awesome NFC Contenders” tier for his “throwback-old school” style of play.