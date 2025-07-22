 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-NFLPA Press Conference
J.C. Tretter reiterates claim that he knew nothing about the hidden collusion ruling
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How strip-club expenses led to Howell's departure

July 22, 2025 01:59 PM
Mike Florio and Pablo Torre discuss Lloyd Howell Jr.'s resignation as executive director of the NFLPA following their investigation into the reported collusion between the league and the players union.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_tretterlloydhowell_250722.jpg
7:13
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_jctretter_250722.jpg
12:25
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250722.jpg
3:40
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250722.jpg
7:49
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbag_250721.jpg
11:53
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Saban come back to coaching?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_parsons_250701.jpg
4:38
Parsons reportedly to attend camp minus extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_nflpa_250721.jpg
12:41
Fallout from Tretter’s resignation from NFLPA
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpmcommanders_250721.jpg
4:18
Pressure building for Commanders to change name
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_lionslbinjury_250721.jpg
2:09
Does Anzalone’s hamstring injury signal a hold in?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pftpm_levis_250721.jpg
1:51
Florio: Levis’ season-ending injury ‘a surprise’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_roto_opoy_250722.jpg
02:06
Chase, Henry to challenge Saquon in OPOY race
nbc_roto_coltsfutures_250722.jpg
02:03
How Colts can surpass projected win total in 2025
nbc_roto_elijaharroyo_250721.jpg
01:14
Will Seahawks’ Elijah Arroyo replace DK Metcalf?
nbc_roto_christianwatson_250721.jpg
01:20
Why Watson should be ‘out of sight’ in fantasy
nbc_pft_pftpm_cowboyssb_250721.jpg
02:18
How realistic are the Cowboys’ Super Bowl chances?
nbc_roto_oroy_250721.jpg
01:41
Why Jeanty is the right pick for NFL’s OROY
nbc_roto_titansfutures_250721.jpg
01:59
How to ride Titans’ upside in futures market
nbc_roto_harrisstarter_250718.jpg
01:01
Chargers will rely on Tre Harris to start as WR
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
07:21
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
04:02
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
01:57
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract
nbc_pftpm_tjwattdeal_250718.jpg
03:52
Steelers showing a ‘massive commitment’ to Watt
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250718.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Player non-negotiables in next CBA
nbc_pftpm_howellresigns_250718.jpg
02:20
Howell resigns from NFLPA in ‘stunning’ move
lovepackers.jpg
02:11
Packers ‘look like’ the bet for NFC North champion
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250717.jpg
05:33
PFT PM Mailbag: Should players sign shorter deals?
nbc_pftpm_collins_250717.jpg
02:16
49ers, second-rounder Collins agree to deal
pftpmvonmiller250717.jpg
01:55
What lack of details may mean for Miller-WAS deal
nbc_pftpm_najeeharris_250717.jpg
03:00
LAC must ‘make assessments’ on Harris’ eye injury
nbc_pftpm_lloydhowell_250717.jpg
04:45
Next steps in NFLPA collusion case, Howell probe
nbc_pftpm_nflpa_250717.jpg
06:43
NFL, NFLPA conceal second grievance ruling
nbc_bte_bears_250717.jpg
01:52
Bears’ ‘nightmare’ schedule favors Under 8.5 wins
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250716.jpg
11:37
PFT PM Mailbag: Could Super Bowl be a PPV event?
nbc_pftpm_belichick_250716.jpg
05:35
Belichick ‘took a big risk’ joining the Patriots
nbc_pftpm_shemar_250716.jpg
06:19
Should Bengals’ rookie Stewart return to CFB?
Micah_Parsons.jpg
02:55
Parsons must ‘take a stand’ in potential new deal
nbc_pftpm_gardner_250716.jpg
05:07
Gardner now committed to Jets for six years
nbc_pftpm_treysmith_250716.jpg
05:30
Smith gets ‘a great deal’ with four-year contract
nbc_bte_feverliberty_250716.jpg
02:01
Packers could be ‘really surprising’ in 2025
nbc_roto_garrettwilson_250715.jpg
01:35
Wilson inks four-year, $130 million deal with Jets

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_tannerscott_250722.jpg
01:32
Dodgers relievers to add following Scott’s injury
nbc_roto_joshbell_250722.jpg
01:34
Line-drive approach benefiting Nationals’ Bell
nbc_roto_clarke_250722.jpg
01:37
Report: A’s Clarke (abductor) out multiple weeks
nbc_roto_woodruff_250722.jpg
01:48
Woodruff ‘effective’ since returning from injury
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250722.jpg
04:27
Playoff hopefuls can go ‘super low’ in 3M Open
nbc_golf_azingerinterview_250722.jpg
12:15
Azinger reflects on bond with Stewart after award
nbc_dps_jctretterinterview_250722.jpg
16:19
Tretter speaks on collusion case, NFLPA’s future
jerry_jones_720.jpg
09:14
Jones’ contract remarks on Parsons ‘unnecessary’
nbc_dps_dponcowboysandbengals_250722.jpg
12:52
Hendrickson saga brings CIN ‘unwanted attention’
nbc_cyc_btp_stage17preview_250722.jpg
04:40
Sprinters will be the focus in Stage 17 of TDF
bradley_site.jpg
03:44
Ryan: U.S. making Ryder Cup ‘as messy as possible’
nbc_golf_gracekiminterview_250722.jpg
07:32
Kim relives Amundi Evian win, Aussie support
nbc_bte_ohiost_250722.jpg
02:27
Wait to bet on Ohio State’s Big Ten title odds
IndianaBettingClip.jpg
01:55
Why is Indiana football expected to regress?
nbc_bte_skylynx_250722.jpg
02:28
Do Sky offer value as underdog bet against Lynx?
nbc_cyc_winnerintvs16_250722.jpg
02:22
Paret-Peintre details Tour de France Stage 16 win
nbc_cyc_tdfs16finishv2_250722.jpg
11:40
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 16 finish
shimoda_washougal.jpg
04:53
Shimoda building confidence to run with Deegan
tomac_washougal.jpg
04:49
With bike swings, can Tomac keep pace in 450MX?
KLV4HxMQ_copy.jpg
01:51
How can Sexton ride momentum after Washougal?
nbc_wnba_dijonaiattint_250721.jpg
08:44
Carrington ‘wants to expand her bag’ every season
nbc_roto_robertsonv2_250721.jpg
01:22
Robertson worth a stash in return to Phillies
nbc_wnba_cbaconvov2_250721.jpg
13:16
CBA negotiations: Players are consistent, united
nbc_wnba_allstarrecapv2_250721.jpg
14:57
All-Star Weekend showcased WNBA growth and culture
canzonemariners.jpg
01:48
Canzone, Perkins top Week 18 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_alecbohm_250721.jpg
01:37
Phillies’ Alex Bohm out with fractured left rib
nbc_wnba_studbudz_250721.jpg
07:02
StudBudz brought joy, humor to the All-Stars
nbc_roto_jaydonblue_250721.jpg
01:14
Cowboys reportedly unhappy with Blue’s work habits
nbc_dls_wyndhamclarklockerroom_250721.jpg
05:25
Oakmont lays out pathway for lift on Clark ban
nbc_golf_penskev3_250721.jpg
01:17
Top shots and stats from 2025 Open Championship