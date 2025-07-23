Watch Now
PFT PM Mailbag: Could flag football phase out NFL?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions surrounding where agents fall in the relationship between the NFL and union, if flag football could phase out the league, and favorite football movie.
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer questions surrounding where agents fall in the relationship between the NFL and union, if flag football could phase out the league, and favorite football movie.
Will the NFLPA learn from its mistakes?
Mike Florio wonders if the NFLPA can turn things around following JC Tretter's and Lloyd Howell Jr.'s resignations from the players union.
Unpacking Tagovailoa’s comments about Hill
Mike Florio unpacks Tua Tagovailoa's recent comments regarding wide receiver Tyreek Hill and his relationship with the rest of the locker room after his negative comments at the end of last season.
McLaurin ‘woefully’ underpaid by Washington
Mike Florio discusses the latest news regarding Terry McLaurin's future with the Washington Commanders after the star wideout didn't report to training camp amidst a contract dispute with the franchise.
Bengals ‘stubborn’ in Hendrickson, Stewart talks
Mike Florio shares why Trey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart's contract situations are "very different" cases with "real similarities," including why they deserve their "full worth" in their respective deals.
Could Parsons leave training camp with no deal?
Mike Florio expands on Micah Parsons' contract situation with the Cowboys after showing up for training camp and the potential ripple effects if he were to leave camp without returning within five days.
Torre: NFLPA a ‘clown show’ under Howell, Tretter
Mike Florio and Pablo Torre take a deep dive into the cause-and-effect of their reporting into former NFLPA leaders Lloyd Howell Jr. and JC Tretter following their resignations from the union.
Tretter denies role in hiding the collusion ruling
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio on PFT PM to discuss former NFLPA chief strategy officer JC Tretter denying having any role in hiding the collusion ruling, evaluating whether he’s lying or was kept in the dark.
NFLPA has ‘power vacuum’ amid leadership changes
Pablo Torre joins Mike Florio to unpack potential next steps for the NFLPA following Lloyd Howell's resignation, highlighting potential "motivations" for interim executive director candidates and more.
How strip-club expenses led to Howell’s departure
Mike Florio and Pablo Torre discuss Lloyd Howell Jr.'s resignation as executive director of the NFLPA following their investigation into the reported collusion between the league and the players union.