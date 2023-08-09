Watch Now
Key Ravens player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss two players on the Baltimore Ravens who they believe could be a force on the defensive side.
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
Key Dolphins player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the one player on the Miami Dolphins offense that they'll be keeping a close eye on as the 2023 NFL season approaches.
Key Bengals players to watch in 2023
Key Bengals players to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss what Safety Nick Scott and first-round pick DL Myles Murphy can offer to the Cincinnati Bengals' defense.
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
Key Jets player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed have a pair of edge rushers pegged as their players to watch this preseason for the New York Jets.
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
Key Bills player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed explain why they are keeping a close eye on a pair of Bills' defenders as the 2023 NFL season draws near.
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Key Chiefs player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms details why he is 'very interested' in the addition of Donovan Smith to the Chiefs' offensive line despite him having an underwhelming 2022 season.
Key 49ers players to watch in 2023
Key 49ers players to watch in 2023
Chris Simms' player to watch for the San Francisco 49ers is right tackle Colton McKivitz, who needs to establish himself on the team's offensive line for Kyle Shanahan's offense to function at its best.
Key Cowboys player to watch in 2023
Key Cowboys player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed wonder if the Dallas Cowboys defense is big enough up front to compete with opposing offenses, which is why DT Mazi Smith will play a crucial role next season.
Key Lions players to watch in 2023
Key Lions players to watch in 2023
Chris Simms explains why Josh Paschal's versatility on the defensive line makes him a player to watch for the Detroit Lions this season.
Key Giants players to watch in 2023
Key Giants players to watch in 2023
Chris Simms explains why Evan Neal is a crucial piece for a New York Giants offensive line that has a chance to be dominant.
Key Packers player to watch in 2023
Key Packers player to watch in 2023
Chris Simms explains why DL Devonte Wyatt is the Green Bay Packer he's most interested to watch this NFL season, aside from the obvious answer in QB Jordan Love.
Loaded top-16 in best 21st century non-QBs bracket
Loaded top-16 in best 21st century non-QBs bracket
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at their updated bracket for the best non-QBs in the 21st century and discuss which players were voted into the final 16.