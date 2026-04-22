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Associated Press
,
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SEC quarterbacks could be key in helping the league end a 3-year championship drought
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,
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,
Spring QB battles fading away in Big Ten. Of 8 new starters, 6 transfers showed up with job in hand
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,
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Jets reportedly considering Reese, Bailey at No. 2
Mets are ‘finding ways to lose’ amid 12-game skid
Is Mendoza best player in 2026 NFL Draft class?
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Jets face risk/reward proposition at No. 2
April 22, 2026 12:27 PM
The odds for the Jets' pick at No. 2 keep flipping back and forth between David Bailey and Arvell Reese. Chris Simms and Connor Rogers try to make sense of the chaos.
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