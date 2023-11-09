 Skip navigation
Week 10 preview: Broncos vs. Bills

November 9, 2023 01:20 PM
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into the Week 10 Monday matchup between the Denver Broncos and the four-loss Buffalo Bills whose playoff hopes are in danger if they add too many more to that tally.
Up Next
nbc_simms_bestbet_231109.jpg
2:47
BAL, PIT, ATL, DET among NFL Week 10’s best bets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_jets_231109.jpg
6:05
Week 10 preview: Jets vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_seahawks_231109.jpg
2:21
Week 10 preview: Commanders vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_cowboys_231109.jpg
3:17
Week 10 preview: Giants vs. Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lions_231109.jpg
3:33
Week 10 preview: Lions vs. Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_falcons_231109v2.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Falcons vs. Cardinals
Now Playing
WillL.jpg
2:31
Week 10 preview: Titans vs. Buccaneers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_steelers_231109__472287.jpg
2:47
Week 10 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
Now Playing
USATSI_21827392.jpg
3:32
Week 10 preview: Saints vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_49ers_231109__108583.jpg
4:13
Week 10 preview: 49ers vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
USATSI_21830179.jpg
3:21
Week 10 preview: Texans vs. Bengals
Now Playing
DeeDub.jpg
2:43
Week 10 preview: Browns vs. Ravens
Now Playing