Watch Now
Will Darnold have a 'Geno Smith resurgence?'
Chris Simms discusses the possibility of Sam Darnold becoming the starting quarterback for the 49ers, if Brock Purdy isn't healthy to start the season.
Up Next
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers outline possible options for RB salaries, including having a pool of money that could be awarded based on performance, ending rookie deals early and more.
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?
Chris Simms breaks down the most interesting Madden NFL 24 ratings, including the five players who earned the prestigious 99 overall rating.
Simms: Lack of star power holding BUF back
Simms: Lack of star power holding BUF back
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers react to the Nyheim Hines injury news before arguing that the Buffalo Bills are being limited by their shortage of difference-making star power.
What to expect from Mac Jones in 2023
What to expect from Mac Jones in 2023
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers break down what to expect from Mac Jones in 2023 and what the New England Patriots need to do to maximize his skillset.
Steelers’ best 21st century non-QBs
Steelers' best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed tackle the task of identifying the greatest players to represent the Steelers in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including Troy Polamalu, Hines Ward, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey.
Jets’ best 21st century non-QBs
Jets' best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick out the greatest players to represent the Jets in the 21st century who aren't QBs, including D'Brickashaw Ferguson, Darrelle Revis, Shaun Ellis, Kevin Mawae and Nick Mangold.
Titans’ best 21st century non-QBs
Titans' best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed pick their top five non-QBs from the Tennessee Titans in the 21st century, featuring Keith Bulluck, Jurrell Casey, Derrick Henry, Albert Haynesworth and Chris Johnson.
Patriots’ best 21st century non-QBs
Patriots' best 21st century non-QBs
Rob Gronkowski, Logan Mankins, Richard Seymour, Vince Wilfork, Ty Law and Devin McCourty are tabbed by Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed as the New England Patriot's best non-quarterbacks of the 21st century.
Jaguars’ best 21st century non-QBs
Jaguars' best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the talents of Fred Taylor, Maurice Jones-Drew, John Henderson, Rashean Mathis and Jalen Ramsey to decide the greatest Jags' non-QB of the 21st century.
Dolphins’ best 21st century non-QBs
Dolphins' best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the greatest players, not including QBs, to represent Miami in the 21st century, featuring Ricky Williams, Jason Taylor, Cameron Wake, Zach Thomas and Xavien Howard.
Colts’ best 21st century non-QBs
Colts' best 21st century non-QBs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed weigh in on the greatest non-QBs to represent Indianapolis in the 21st century, featuring Edgerrin James, Marvin Harrison, Reggie Wayne, Dwight Freeney, Robert Mathis and Adam Vinatieri.