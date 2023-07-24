 Skip navigation
2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill’s contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

nbc_bfa_austinrivers_230724_1920x1080_2248412739788.jpg
Is Rivers right about player trade demands?
nbc_bfa_stephcurry_230724_1920x1080_2248413763663.jpg
Curry’s complicated relationship with James
nbc_bfa_paulpierce_230724_1920x1080_2248411715900.jpg
Pierce needs to find peace post-career

Will Darnold have a 'Geno Smith resurgence?'

July 24, 2023 02:24 PM
Chris Simms discusses the possibility of Sam Darnold becoming the starting quarterback for the 49ers, if Brock Purdy isn't healthy to start the season.
nbc_simms_rbsalaryv2_230724.jpg
13:44
How to reward RB performance, help fix salaries
nbc_csu_maddenratingsv2_230724.jpg
9:42
Madden ratings breakdown; who deserves a 99?
nbc_simms_thebills_230724.jpg
8:36
Simms: Lack of star power holding BUF back
nbc_simms_macjones_230724.jpg
1:26
What to expect from Mac Jones in 2023
nbc_simms_pitnonqbs_230614.jpg
5:58
Steelers’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_jetsnonqbs_230614.jpg
3:29
Jets’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_titans_230614.jpg
4:48
Titans’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_patriotsnonqbs_230614.jpg
6:45
Patriots’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_jaguars_230614.jpg
5:09
Jaguars’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_dolphinsnonqbs_230614.jpg
4:51
Dolphins’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_colts_230614.jpg
4:10
Colts’ best 21st century non-QBs
nbc_simms_texans_230614.jpg
3:11
Texans’ best 21st century non-QBs
