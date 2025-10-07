Bourne, Doubs lead Week 6 WR waiver wires

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Members of Daniel Suarez’s family involved in highway crash in North Carolina
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Omarion Hampton headed to IR; updates on Terry McLaurin, Chuba Hubbard
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
How Flacco impacts Chase, Higgins in fantasy
Haskins likely to replace Hampton as Chargers RB1
Jags’ BTJ showing signs of improvement in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Cowboys at Panthers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Members of Daniel Suarez’s family involved in highway crash in North Carolina
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Omarion Hampton headed to IR; updates on Terry McLaurin, Chuba Hubbard
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Top Clips
How Flacco impacts Chase, Higgins in fantasy
Haskins likely to replace Hampton as Chargers RB1
Jags’ BTJ showing signs of improvement in fantasy
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Bourne, Doubs lead Week 6 WR waiver wires
October 7, 2025 03:20 PM
The FFHH crew unpacks the best wide receiver waiver wire picks for Week 6, including Packers' Romeo Doubs facing the Bengals' defense and if Kendrick Bourne will continue his hot streak.
Related Videos
01:25
How Flacco impacts Chase, Higgins in fantasy
01:30
Haskins likely to replace Hampton as Chargers RB1
01:27
Jags’ BTJ showing signs of improvement in fantasy
01:17
Mahomes’ run game makes him a top-5 fantasy QB
03:35
Week 6 waiver wire QBs: Giants’ Dart, 49ers’ Jones
05:02
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
02:03
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
05:14
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
17:55
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6
04:31
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
01:52
Jaguars ‘overrated’ by the market against Seahawks
01:43
Take the points given to 49ers v. Buccaneers
01:22
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers
01:42
McMillan and Warren other OROY bets behind Egbuka
12:45
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
06:24
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
11:11
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD
02:03
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
01:42
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
11:55
Lloyd’s pick-six keys Jaguars’ win over Chiefs
08:51
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel
05:44
Eagles in ‘state of denial’ about offense
13:26
How Ravens’ skid could spark major changes
12:57
Bengals ‘sinking like a stone’ without Burrow
07:32
Coen may have found the ‘formula’ with Lawrence
13:23
Jaguars limiting Hunter’s impact with usage
01:37
Diggs resurging alongside Maye for Patriots
01:32
Dowdle a ‘true workhorse’ with Hubbard out
04:50
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
02:08
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
Latest Clips
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
05:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
03:07
‘Special’ Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
06:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
25:51
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 7
19:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
11:17
Sims: I’m capturing the mood of Yankees fans
10:24
Chiefs ‘slipping,’ Jaguars ‘rising’ after MNF duel
18:24
NYY getting playoff-swept would be embarrassing
01:58
Highlights: Aces dominate Mercury in Game 2
08:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
07:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
08:26
Examining Woltemade’s ‘really interesting’ role
40
Refcam: Every goal from Chelsea’s win v. Liverpool
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Rockets
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
15:10
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
16:44
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
01:36
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5
05:29
Is Ravens’ bad record more than just injuries?
01:35
Egbuka has reached ‘Puka Nacua point’ as rookie
02:04
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue