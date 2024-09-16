Collins motors into end zone for Texans lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uinowjii8nhgemrdbdk4
Rivals Roundtable: Most intriguing weekend visits
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 1
LIV Golf relegates five players, but will Bubba Watson keep his spot?
Tennis: US Open
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chihou_herberttd_240915.jpg
Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload//f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/uinowjii8nhgemrdbdk4
Rivals Roundtable: Most intriguing weekend visits
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan, Rivals.com
    ,
LIV Golf: Greenbrier - Day 1
LIV Golf relegates five players, but will Bubba Watson keep his spot?
Tennis: US Open
Former No. 1 Naomi Osaka announces split from coach Wim Fissette

Top Clips

nbc_snf_chihou_herberttd_240915.jpg
Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Collins motors into end zone for Texans lead

September 15, 2024 09:06 PM
C.J. Stroud sends a short pass up the middle to Nico Collins, who kicks it into high gear to put the Texans up 10-3 after the extra point in the second quarter.
Up Next
nbc_snf_chihou_herberttd_240915.jpg
0:56
Herbert plunges into end zone for first Bears TD
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriotuav3_240915.jpg
1:36
Next steps for Tua and the Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriowatsonv2_240915.jpg
0:42
NFL to investigate latest Watson allegations
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_floriobaker_240915.jpg
0:19
Mayfield, Buccaneers won’t be doubted anymore
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_derekcarrpresser_240915.jpg
0:55
Carr commends Saints’ D for constant ‘challenge’
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_mindarnoldpresser_240915.jpg
0:46
Darnold feeling trust from O’Connell, Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_wasdanielspresser_240915.jpg
0:37
Daniels ‘feels blessed’ after first NFL victory
Now Playing
nbc_ffpg_propashotv2_240915.jpg
6:41
Mixon, Stafford lead NFL Week 2 player prop bets
Now Playing
nbc_ffpg_bearstxprv_240915.jpg
5:29
Williams belongs on fantasy benches vs. Texans
Now Playing
nbc_dls_tua_injury_240913.jpg
5:49
Tagovailoa’s injury points to larger issues in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_dls_billsdolphins_240913.jpg
2:17
Tua leaves game in ‘disastrous’ loss to Bills
Now Playing
nbc_berry_pickuplines_240913.jpg
4:12
Robinson Jr.'s total yards an intriguing bet
Now Playing