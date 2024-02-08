Watch Now
Orlovsky would rather face SF's defense than KC's
Dan Orlovsky shares some of the lessons he's learned in his broadcasting career, when his analysis has gone wrong and favorite stories from his NFL playing career. Then, he weighs in on Super Bowl LVIII.
Up Next
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Owens: Purdy must take what Chiefs give him
Terrell Owens reviews how San Francisco played against Detroit in the NFC Championship, shares what they need to do to defeat the Chiefs, reveals his top wideouts right now, and which current QB he'd like to play with.
Montana: Purdy shouldn’t change anything for SB
Montana: Purdy shouldn't change anything for SB
Joe Montana talks to Dan Patrick about the coldest game he ever played in, why he doesn't remember most of his old statistics, the advice he'd give Brock Purdy for his first Super Bowl appearance, and more.
Barkley appreciates ‘passion’ of fantasy owners
Barkley appreciates 'passion' of fantasy owners
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley joins Happy Hour to discuss the 'Danny Cutlets' madness of last season and the inner workings of fantasy football for fans.
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
Moore breaks down his chemistry with Fields
Chicago WR D. J. Moore joins Happy Hour to discuss his relationship with Justin Fields, what the Bears might do with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and what to expect from next season.
Daniel: Purdy doesn’t get enough credit
Daniel: Purdy doesn't get enough credit
Chase Daniel joins Dan Patrick to break down Brock Purdy, arguing that the San Francisco 49ers QB doesn't get enough credit. Then, he goes inside Sean Payton's famous onside kick call and gives his Super Bowl LVIII pick.
Eagles’ Johnson hopeful for the ‘next time around’
Eagles' Johnson hopeful for the 'next time around'
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson joins Dan Patrick to break down Johnson's self-made term 'the get off' and how the season ended for the team.
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Glazer details path as a mental health advocate
Longtime NFL reporter Jay Glazer joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to discuss his efforts advocating for mental health awareness and his own journey before looking ahead to Super Bowl LVIII.
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
Super Bowl LVIII props: Players to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for pass yards and rush yards for Super Bowl LVIII.
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Rice creating own legacy with competitive juice
Brenden Rice discusses battling for draft positioning at the Senior Bowl, playing with Caleb Williams and the advice he has gotten from his father, legendary NFL receiver Jerry Rice.
Kincaid eager to ‘attack offseason’ with Bills
Kincaid eager to 'attack offseason' with Bills
Buffalo Bills standout TE Dalton Kincaid joins Fantasy Football Happy Hour to reflect on his rookie season, how he acclimated to an NFL offense and handling Buffalo's midseason OC change.
Pollard’s go-to order at family’s BBQ restaurant
Pollard's go-to order at family's BBQ restaurant
Tony Pollard stops by the FFHH set to chat about how he's feeling physically after overcoming his injury, what he's looking for in free agency, Dak Prescott, his go-to order at his family's barbecue restaurant and more.
Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase
Odunze drawing comparisons to Fitzgerald, Chase
Washington wideout Rome Odunze is one of the top prospects in the 2024 draft. He reveals the different NFL wide receivers he models his game after, details how he's unlocked a new level for contested catches, and more.