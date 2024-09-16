 Skip navigation
Top News

SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Haiden Deegan leads Jo Shimoda.JPG
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 Round 2 results, points after Texas: Haiden Deegan is a head above the rest
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Emotional Solheim Cup exemplified by singing, dancing and some tears
Otis Davis
Otis Davis, 1960 Olympic 400m gold medalist, dies at age 92

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_keegan_240916.jpg
Bradley building momentum ahead of Presidents Cup
nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_ill_240916.jpg
Illinois’ Bryant and Franklin an ‘electric’ WR duo
nbc_golf_gc_geoffogilvy_240916.jpg
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot

View All Scores

Watch Now

Lawrence consistency problems are back in 2024

September 16, 2024 05:14 PM
Domonique Foxworth joins the Dan Le Batard Show to talk about NFL Week 3, including Trevor Lawrence struggling to find his footing and why there have been several high-profile injuries.
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_240916.jpg
17:28
Can Young succeed in NFL, even in a good system?
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_240916.jpg
9:43
Cardinals, Saints headline biggest Week 2 wins
nbc_ffhh_cardoffv2_240916.jpg
7:20
‘Wheels up’ for Harrison Jr. after breakout Week 2
new_falcons.jpg
2:58
Cousins, Falcons aim to get on track vs. Eagles
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240916.jpg
2:26
Consider Smith, Robinson in Falcons-Eagles markets
nbc_ffhh_pachecochiefs_240916.jpg
7:08
How to value Perine, Steele with Pacheco injured
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_240916.jpg
3:00
JSN’s fantasy stock rises after career day vs. NE
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_240916.jpg
5:47
LaPorta, Pittman Jr. disappoint managers in Week 2
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_240916.jpg
6:29
Nabers, Dobbins lead Week 2 fantasy standouts
nbc_ffhh_bowersraiders_240916.jpg
6:37
Bowers firmly among elite fantasy TEs after Week 2
nbc_ffhh_kamarastsoffence_240916.jpg
13:21
Kubiak’s scheme fuels Kamara’s fantasy resurgence
nbc_pft_sunsuperlatives_240916.jpg
13:37
Week 2 superlatives: Jets, Dobbins take off
