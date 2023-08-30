 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup - Previews
Bombs away! Sargent, U.S. expecting ‘a lot of drivers’ at Walker Cup
Ohio State v Maryland
Notre Dame’s Opponents: North Carolina St., Louisville offenses begin respective experiments with new/old QBs
ryder_cup_1920_trophy.jpg
Ryder Cup 101: A guide to the 43rd matches

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtentopdraftprospects_230830.jpg
Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
nbc_bfa_bensimmons_230830.jpg
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
nbc_bfa_worldchampions_230830.jpg
NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Walker Cup - Previews
Bombs away! Sargent, U.S. expecting ‘a lot of drivers’ at Walker Cup
Ohio State v Maryland
Notre Dame’s Opponents: North Carolina St., Louisville offenses begin respective experiments with new/old QBs
ryder_cup_1920_trophy.jpg
Ryder Cup 101: A guide to the 43rd matches

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtentopdraftprospects_230830.jpg
Top 10 draft-eligible prospects in the Big Ten
nbc_bfa_bensimmons_230830.jpg
Actions speak louder than words with Simmons
nbc_bfa_worldchampions_230830.jpg
NBA title deserves ‘world champion’ moniker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Notre Dame's maturity will be a factor against TSU

August 30, 2023 03:25 PM
Jason Garrett and Corey Robinson preview Notre Dame's matchup against Tennessee State this week and what they take from their dominant victory over Navy into the matchup.