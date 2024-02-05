Watch Now
Will distractions get to Mahomes during SB?
Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman join Michael Holley to discuss how Patrick Mahomes' approach to the Super Bowl might change given his father's recent arrest and how the "toxic" Brock Purdy conversation can change.
Up Next
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
Will Chiefs' dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?
Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson Jr. join Brother From Another to preview Super Bowl LVIII and discuss if the Kansas City Chiefs should be considered a dynasty if they win their third title with Patrick Mahomes.
49ers must not make ‘excuses’ vs. Chiefs in SB
49ers must not make 'excuses' vs. Chiefs in SB
Michael Holley reacts to Jed York's comments about the San Francisco 49ers' Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, discussing why the team shouldn't make 'excuses' this time around.
Super Bowl LVIII is ‘last hurdle’ for Purdy, 49ers
Super Bowl LVIII is ‘last hurdle’ for Purdy, 49ers
Michael Holley and Natalie discuss the San Francisco 49ers' season thus far and explain why the Super Bowl will be a legacy-defining game for Brock Purdy, Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the team.
Embiid’s absence vs. Nuggets ‘doesn’t look good’
Embiid's absence vs. Nuggets 'doesn't look good'
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill react to Joel Embiid not playing vs. the Denver Nuggets and explain why missing so many games will hurt the Philadelphia 76ers big man come awards time.
Has the hourglass run out for LeBron and Lakers?
Has the hourglass run out for LeBron and Lakers?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss LeBron James' chances to win another championship with the Los Angeles Lakers and what the team must do to build a more legitimate contender.
Should Swift’s appearances ‘bother’ NFL fans?
Should Swift's appearances 'bother' NFL fans?
Michael Holley, Vincent Goodwill and Reeta Hubbard discuss Taylor Swift's appearances throughout the playoffs and question what she might do when Travis Kelce and the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl.
Johnson could be trying to ‘build up his value’
Johnson could be trying to 'build up his value'
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill break down Ben Johnson not taking a head coaching job in the 2024 offseason, questioning if the coordinator sees something special in Detroit or if he isn't 'the guy.'
Ravens ‘forgot who they were’ in AFC Championship
Ravens 'forgot who they were' in AFC Championship
Michael Holley, Vincent Goodwill and Reeta Hubbard break down the Baltimore Ravens' AFC Championship loss to the Kansas City Chiefs along with Lamar Jackson's performance in what could have been a 'legacy game.'
Did Lions ‘give away’ NFC Championship?
Did Lions 'give away' NFC Championship?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Detroit Lions' collapse vs. the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game, questioning Dan Campbell's late-game decision-making in the heart-breaking loss.
Lamar tried to force ball instead of scrambling
Lamar tried to force ball instead of scrambling
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why Lamar Jackson looked like a QB "trying to prove a point" in the AFC Championship by wanting to win from the pocket instead of using his legs.
Chiefs ‘deserve’ to be favored in Super Bowl LVIII
Chiefs 'deserve' to be favored in Super Bowl LVIII
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate who has the upper hand entering Super Bowl LVIII: the San Francisco 49ers who had a better regular season or a Chiefs team riding an incredible playoff run.