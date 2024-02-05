 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_taylorswift_240131.jpg
Is Taylor Swift going to the 2024 Super Bowl? Boyfriend Travis Kelce and Chiefs face 49ers in SB LVIII
AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens
Super Bowl Props 2024: Bets For Chiefs vs 49ers Named After Taylor Swift Songs
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Austin Forkner fist pump.jpg
Austin Forkner: Starting experiences separate 2024 from 2023
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
nbc_bfa_chiefsdynasty_240205.jpg
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?

nbc_pl_mcgoal3_240205.jpg
Foden’s hat-trick makes it 3-1 for City v. Bees
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_240205.jpg
Foden’s header puts Man City ahead of Brentford
nbc_bfa_chiefsdynasty_240205.jpg
Will Chiefs’ dynasty be fortified at Super Bowl?

Will distractions get to Mahomes during SB?

February 5, 2024 03:43 PM
Mike Golic Jr. and Brandon Newman join Michael Holley to discuss how Patrick Mahomes' approach to the Super Bowl might change given his father's recent arrest and how the "toxic" Brock Purdy conversation can change.
