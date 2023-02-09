Watch Now
Super Bowl LVII Props Draft
Chris Simms Mike Florio, Matthew Berry and Jay Croucher draft their favorite prop bets for Super Bowl LVII.
Up Next
Give me the headlines: Spreading the news in NY
Give me the headlines: Spreading the news in NY
Chris Simms reveals his headlines for NFL Week 12, including the New York Giants opening up the offense with Tommy DeVito under center and the Carolina Panthers' continued struggles.
Eagles ‘weather the storm’ in OT to defeat Bills
Eagles 'weather the storm' in OT to defeat Bills
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed recap the 'instant classic' between the Eagles and Bills, discussing how Philadelphia was able to 'weather the storm' and Josh Allen continuing to 'do everything' in Buffalo.
Have Chiefs found new ‘go-to’ playmaker in Rice?
Have Chiefs found new 'go-to' playmaker in Rice?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Kansas City Chiefs' WR Rashee Rice, who saw a career-high in targets in Week 12 against the Raiders, and the additional spark he can provide for Patrick Mahomes.
Week 12 preview: Patriots vs. Giants
Week 12 preview: Patriots vs. Giants
Patriots vs. Giants in Week 12 will not be a pretty game, but Chris Simms likes the fight he's seen from New York enough to pick them over a New England team with quarterback uncertainty. Mike Florio disagrees.
Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Colts
Week 12 preview: Buccaneers vs. Colts
The "coin-flip" Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts game has both Chris Simms and Mike Florio torn, and they're picking opposite sides of a matchup featuring two teams still hanging around in the playoff picture.
Week 12 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Week 12 preview: Rams vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Week 12 NFC West matchup between the Rams and Cardinals, and why the Los Angeles rushing attack could be the key factor in the game.
Week 12 preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
Week 12 preview: Chiefs vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Chiefs-Raiders matchup and explain why they both like Kansas City to win despite their struggling offense, which Simms thinks lacks 'creativity.'
Week 12 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
Week 12 preview: Browns vs. Broncos
The Browns are 2.5-point underdogs (per DraftKings Sportsbook) against the Broncos, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio both think Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Cleveland's defense will do enough to leave Denver with a win.
Week 12 preview: Panthers vs. Titans
Week 12 preview: Panthers vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Carolina Panthers vs. Tennessee Titans matchup in Week 12, with Carolina having the potential to 'steal' a win on the road.
Dolphins, Browns, Ravens lead Week 12 best bets
Dolphins, Browns, Ravens lead Week 12 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio give their best bets for the non-Thanksgiving NFL Week 12 games, including the Miami Dolphins over the New York Jets on Black Friday, Cleveland Browns over Denver Broncos and more.
Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
Week 12 preview: Ravens vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview SNF's matchup between the Ravens and the Chargers, and explain why the L.A. defense does not stand a chance against the surging Baltimore offense.