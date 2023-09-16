Watch Now
Howe reflects on 'difficult' win over Brentford
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his side's 1-0 victory over Brentford at St. James' Park.
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
Relive Aston Villa's dramatic comeback victory as Crystal Palace blows a 1-0 lead late in stoppage time at Villa Park.
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery recaps his side's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Villa Park.
Silva pleased with Fulham’s win over Luton Town
Fulham manager Marco Silva reacts to his side's 1-0 victory over Luton Town at Craven Cottage.
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe recap Saturday's action in the Premier League, and put the spotlight on Erik ten Hag's Manchester United squad following a 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom speaks to the media following his side's heartbreaking loss to Tottenham.
Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Brentford 0
Newcastle United pick up their second win of the season thanks to Callum Wilson's second half penalty to secure three points against Brentford at St. James' Park.
Moyes recaps West Ham’s loss to Man City
West Ham United manager David Moyes discusses what went wrong for his side against Manchester City after surrendering a 1-0 lead to the defending Premier League champions.
Guardiola impressed with Doku’s performance
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reflects on his side's 3-1 comeback win against West Ham United at London Stadium.
Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Bees
Following a lengthy VAR review, Callum Wilson steps up and smashes the penalty home to give Newcastle United a 1-0 lead over Brentford.
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1
Ange Postecoglou's unbeaten start in the Premier League continues as Tottenham pull off an unbelievable comeback in stoppage time against Sheffield United.
Ten Hag disappointed in Man Utd’s loss to Brighton
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reflects on his side's 3-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford.