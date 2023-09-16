 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Central Michigan v Notre Dame
Driftless in first half, Notre Dame finds direction to top Central Michigan, led by Sam Hartman, Audric Estimé
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
IMSA starting lineup grid for Indianapolis Motor Speedway: Porsche Penske Motorsport takes top two spots
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics - Qualifying
Spire buys charter; Trackhouse signs Zane Smith for 2024 Cup ride

Top Clips

nbc_horse_race8natalma_230916.jpg
She Feels Pretty prevails in the Natalma Stakes
oly_atwsp_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264367171857.jpg
Ealey earns Diamond League title, sets U.S. record
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Howe reflects on 'difficult' win over Brentford

September 16, 2023 03:48 PM
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe shares his thoughts on his side's 1-0 victory over Brentford at St. James' Park.
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
12:40
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_emoriintv_230916.jpg
3:51
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace
nbc_pl_Silvaintv_230916.jpg
2:55
Silva pleased with Fulham’s win over Luton Town
nbc_pl_plupdate_230916.jpg
12:02
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
nbc_pl_heckingbottomintv_230916.jpg
5:37
Heckingbottom discusses what went wrong v. Spurs
nbc_pl_brennewcastlehl_230916.jpg
12:50
Highlights: Newcastle United 1, Brentford 0
nbc_pl_moyesintv_230916.jpg
2:30
Moyes recaps West Ham’s loss to Man City
nbc_pl_pepintv_230916.jpg
2:09
Guardiola impressed with Doku’s performance
nbc_pl_newcastlepenalty_230916.jpg
2:27
Wilson’s penalty gives Newcastle lead over Bees
nbc_pl_totvsuhl_230916.jpg
11:27
Highlights: Tottenham 2, Sheffield United 1
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_230916.jpg
4:30
Ten Hag disappointed in Man Utd’s loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_dezerbiintv_230916.jpg
4:19
De Zerbi details Brighton’s victory over Man Utd
