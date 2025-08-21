Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel 'sanitized'

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2025 fantasy football season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Rasmus Hojgaard tied for 12th at British Masters in bid to secure European Ryder Cup spot
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Erich Sailer, youth ski coach of Olympians including Lindsey Vonn, dies at 99
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Pearlman: Parts of Cowboys doc feel 'sanitized'
August 21, 2025 02:15 PM
Jeff Pearlman joins the Dan Le Batard Show to discuss 'America's Team: The Gambler and His Cowboys,' how the information presented compares to his own reporting on the team and more.
Related Videos
12:58
Twellman: USMNT suffering from identity crisis
12:19
Marlins got ‘backed into a corner’ at deadline
04:43
Flacco shouldn’t be ‘written off’ as CLE starter
08:53
Can Dolphins rely on Wilson, Ewers as Tua backups?
06:23
Debating effectiveness of NCAA show-cause penalty
05:31
Was reaction to Sanders’ debut ‘heightened’?
04:05
Panthers are ‘wise’ putting off Tkachuk surgery
05:23
Why Steelers o8.5 wins is the ‘perennial best bet’
03:08
Will Hill lose Dolphins captaincy?
02:19
Messi, Inter Miami ‘chose one path’ to ban
05:14
Inter Miami ‘pushing limits’ with MLS moves
05:35
Boban recalls training regimen for John Wick 3
02:05
Is winning or showmanship more important to Jones?
08:46
Van Natta Jr.: NFLPA chaos ‘will get worse’
Latest Clips
01:44
Arch pushes back on grandfather’s NFL draft claim
02:08
Notre Dame names Carr as starter over Minchey
01:42
Ravens, Bengals among best bets to win AFC North
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
02:17
Why Metcalf could struggle in Steelers offense
05:40
London among WRs in fantasy with ‘highest floors’
07:55
Can Bills’ Cook keep up TD efficiency in 2025?
02:06
Can Fins’ Tua have a bounce-back year in fantasy?
06:59
Why Jaguars’ Hunter’s fantasy ADP is ‘too low’
09:31
Irving a ‘true workhorse RB’ in elite Bucs offense
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
07:34
Jeanty will get ‘massive workload’ with Raiders
06:44
Debating potential U.S. Ryder Cup captain picks
06:23
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
06:58
Wagner breaks down 16th hole at East Lake
01:40
Betting Fresno State vs. Kansas in Week 0
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
11:04
Expect intense atmosphere during ‘Isak Derby’
02:13
Ekitike, Wood lead PL top goalscorer value bets
11:32
Man United need to ‘build confidence’ v. Fulham
08:56
Report: Eze set to join Arsenal in blow to Spurs
02:26
Wait to bet Chiefs’ Super Bowl, AFC title futures
10:39
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
04:23
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
04:53
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension
08:23
Cowboys focused on ‘balance of power’ with Parsons
06:49
Commanders aren’t ‘same offense’ without McLaurin
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue