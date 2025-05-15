WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Paige Bueckers ROY, Caitlin Clark for MVP
Caitlyn Clark versus A’Ja Wilson for MVP, Paige Buckers locked in for Rookie of the Year and more!
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
In part 1 of their 2025 WNBA season preview, Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby unpack Esquire's preseason power rankings and debate who will have a better season, the Fever or the Aces.
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
Beyond favorites A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier, Vaughn Dalzell looks to Angel Reese and Aliyah Boston as potential bets to make in Defensive Player of the Year markets ahead of the WNBA season.
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
Khristina Williams joins Natalie Esquire to praise the rollout for A'ja Wilson's signature Nike A'One shoe, appreciating how personal and intentional the ad was and the homages paid to Black girlhood experiences.