The Wings selected Madison Scott with the No. 14 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft

Scott spent five seasons at Ole Miss, earning SEC Rookie of the Year honors in 2021 and being a three-time All-SEC honoree. In helping lead the Rebels to the Sweet 16, the 6-foot-1 forward averaged 11.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.0 steals in 29.4 minutes, shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 73.7 percent from the foul line. Scott is an athletic wing who defends well on the perimeter, and her playmaking ability improved throughout her time in college. She joins a Wings squad that’s going through a rebuild, with veteran scorer Arike Ogunbowale leading the way. Scott is one of three players selected by the Wings in the first 14 picks, including Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James.