MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Las Vegas Aces v Dallas Wings
A’ja Wilson scores a season-high 37 and Las Vegas holds off a late rally to beat the Wings 90-86
The 153rd Open - Day One_LargeImage_m365623.jpg
Ordained monk Sadom Kaewkanjana near top of leaderboard early at The Open
150930-monmouth-park-1600
How to watch 2025 Haskell Stakes: Schedule, date, full field, past winners

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fitzpatrickslamdunk_250717.jpg
Fitzpatrick slam dunks into The Open co-lead
nbc_cyc_tdfsprint_250717.jpg
Points saved in Stage 12’s intermediate sprint
nbc_golf_theopenrd1earlyhl_250717.jpg
HLs: The Open Championship 2025, Early First Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Breanna Stewart leads Liberty to 98-77 win over the Fever as Caitlin Clark missed game with groin injury

  
Published July 17, 2025 09:56 AM

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart had 24 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to help the New York Liberty to a 98-77 win Wednesday night over the Indiana Fever, who played without star guard Caitlin Clark.

Clark missed the game after injuring her right groin on Tuesday night in the final minute of the game against Connecticut in Boston. Clark has a busy weekend ahead as Indiana is hosting the WNBA All-Star Game and she’s slated to compete in the 3-point contest and is captain of one of the two teams.

Sabrina Ionescu, who will also be in the 3-point contest, added 15 points and nine assists for the Liberty (15-6).

Stewart got the Liberty off to a strong start as they led 32-24 after one quarter and were up 15 at the half. The Liberty’s All-Star forward had 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists by the break.

New York put the game away in the third quarter behind Stewart, whose three-point play with 3:57 left made it 71-48 much to the delight of the crowd of 17,371. The Fever could only get within 15 the rest of the way.

Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (12-11) with 16 points. The Fever fell to 4-6 when Clark has missed a regular season game this season.

New York was still missing star center Jonquel Jones. She said she plans to be back for the Liberty’s first game after the All-Star break on Tuesday which is also against Indiana. She’s been sidelined with a sprained ankle for about a month.