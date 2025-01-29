 Skip navigation
Caitlin Clark declines invite to a 3-point shootout at NBA All-Star weekend

  
Published January 29, 2025 05:09 PM

Caitlin Clark is going to wait until Indianapolis hosts the WNBA All-Star weekend in July to enter her first 3-point contest as a pro.

The Fever star declined an invitation to participate in a special challenge during NBA All-Star weekend, her representatives at Excel Sports said.

There had been discussions for Clark to participate in a contest similar to the one that pitted Stephen Curry against Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point shootout during last season’s NBA All-Star weekend. Curry beat the New York Liberty star. It was one of the highlights of the weekend.

There have been discussions around expanding that shootout this year when the NBA All-Star Game takes place in the Bay Area.

Ionescu told The Associated Press she planned to be at the All-Star festivities, but declined to elaborate whether she would be involved in any on-court activities.

Sports Business Journal was the first to report Clark’s decision.

Clark has a busy weekend ahead as her Iowa jersey will be retired after the Hawkeyes face No. 4 USC.