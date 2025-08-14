 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Arizona Diamondbacks
Fantasy Baseball Closer Report: Bryan Abreu poised to step up as Josh Hader lands on injured list
WNBA: Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics
Burton scores career-high 30, Valkyries hit franchise-record 15 3s in 88-83 win over Mystics
WNBA: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun
Leila Lacan scores 17 points and the Sun beat the Sky 71-62 to snap a 5-game skid

Top Clips

nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_jaimediaz_250813.jpg
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
nbc_golf_meghaganneinterview_250813.jpg
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Jewell Loyd scores 21 off the bench as Aces beat Liberty 83-77 for fifth straight win

  
Published August 14, 2025 12:55 AM

LAS VEGAS — Jewell Loyd had 21 points and five 3-pointers off the bench and the Las Vegas Aces beat the New York Liberty 83-77 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight victory.

It was Las Vegas’ first regular-season win against New York since Aug. 17, 2023.

A’ja Wilson had 17 points and 16 rebounds for her 15th double-double of the season. Jackie Young added 15 points and Chelsea Gray had 13 for Las Vegas (19-14). Loyd recorded her 26th career game with at least five made 3-pointers — tied for third most in WNBA history with her coach Becky Hammon.

Emma Meesseman led New York (21-12) with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Sabrina Ionescu added 18 points and Jonquel Jones had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Breanna Stewart (knee), Isabelle Harrison (concussion) and Nyara Sabally (knee) did not play.

Loyd and Young each made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions late in the third quarter. Young was fouled on her shot and made the free throw for a four-point play to give Las Vegas its first lead, 59-58, since it was 33-31.

New York missed eight straight shots in the fourth quarter until Meesseman’s hook shot in the lane gave them a 69-68 lead with 5:26 left.

Las Vegas grabbed three offensive rebounds on a possession late in the fourth, leading to two free throws by Wilson for an 80-74 lead. The Aces scored 22 points in the fourth, 15 coming from the free-throw line.

Meesseman and Ionescu combined to score all 14 fourth-quarter points for New York.