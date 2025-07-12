Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliyah Boston had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Fever used a 59-point second half to beat the Atlanta Dream 99-82 on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark was 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, for 12 points and added nine assists for Indiana (10-10). Sophie Cunningham had 16 points and 10 rebounds

Indiana trailed 63-60 with 3:38 left in the third quarter before holding Atlanta without a field goal for the rest of the frame. The Fever scored the final four points of the third and opened the fourth on a 11-2 run to take an 80-67 lead. Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordin Canada set career highs with 30 points and six 3-pointers for Atlanta (12-8). Rhyne Howard added 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner had 10 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Jones fouled out with 6:17 remaining in the fourth.

Canada made six 3-pointers and tied her career high with 26 points in the first half to help Atlanta take a 45-40 halftime lead. The Dream closed the first half on a 6-0 run after Indiana turned it over on its final three possessions.

Canada entered the game 6 of 29 from 3-point range this season and made 6 of 9 in the first half against the Dream.

It was the fourth and final meeting in the regular season between the Fever and the Dream, with the series tied at 2-all.