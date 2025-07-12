Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm
Storm overcome sloppy start, use strong fourth quarter to top Sun 79-65

Top Clips

nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jett Lawrence 02 sweat profusely.JPG
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 450 Qualification: Jett and Hunter Lawrence top Q1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Haiden Deegan 02.jpg
2025 Spring Creek Motocross 250 Qualification: Haiden Deegan tops first qualification session
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Seattle Storm
Storm overcome sloppy start, use strong fourth quarter to top Sun 79-65

Top Clips

nbc_gc_uncrustables_250711.jpg
American Century Championship Round 1 best shots
nbc_gc_rolappowgrsegs_250711.jpg
Rolapp thinking ‘like a fan,’ LIV applies for OWGR
nbc_gc_gotterupseg_250711.jpg
Gotterup goes (course record) low to lead Scottish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Kelsey Mitchell scores 25 and the Fever use a 59-point second half to beat the Dream 99-82

  
Published July 12, 2025 09:31 AM
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) goes up for a basket against Atlanta Dream center Brittney Griner (42) on Friday, July 11, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Grace Smith/IndyStar/Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points, Aliyah Boston had 19 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and the Indiana Fever used a 59-point second half to beat the Atlanta Dream 99-82 on Friday night.

Caitlin Clark was 5 of 17 from the field, including 1 of 7 from 3-point range, for 12 points and added nine assists for Indiana (10-10). Sophie Cunningham had 16 points and 10 rebounds

Indiana trailed 63-60 with 3:38 left in the third quarter before holding Atlanta without a field goal for the rest of the frame. The Fever scored the final four points of the third and opened the fourth on a 11-2 run to take an 80-67 lead. Indiana led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordin Canada set career highs with 30 points and six 3-pointers for Atlanta (12-8). Rhyne Howard added 14 points and four 3-pointers, and Brittney Griner had 10 points and eight rebounds. Brionna Jones fouled out with 6:17 remaining in the fourth.

Canada made six 3-pointers and tied her career high with 26 points in the first half to help Atlanta take a 45-40 halftime lead. The Dream closed the first half on a 6-0 run after Indiana turned it over on its final three possessions.

Canada entered the game 6 of 29 from 3-point range this season and made 6 of 9 in the first half against the Dream.

It was the fourth and final meeting in the regular season between the Fever and the Dream, with the series tied at 2-all.