Liberty’s Breanna Stewart struggles in Game 2 loss with knee injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Illinois
How to watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 4 matchup
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saints vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries
Collier scores 24 points as No. 1 seed Lynx beat Valkyries 75-74 to advance in WNBA playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250918.jpg
Why tush push could be in danger next offseason
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
Will 49ers ‘play the hot hand’ amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Western Michigan at Illinois
How to watch No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 19 Indiana: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 4 matchup
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers
Saints vs. Seahawks prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries
Collier scores 24 points as No. 1 seed Lynx beat Valkyries 75-74 to advance in WNBA playoffs

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tushpush_250918.jpg
Why tush push could be in danger next offseason
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_250918.jpg
Will 49ers ‘play the hot hand’ amid Purdy injury?
mariota.jpg
How different WAS offense would be for Mariota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Liberty’s Breanna Stewart struggles in Game 2 loss with knee injury

  
Published September 18, 2025 08:14 AM
Phoenix Mercury v New York Liberty - Game Two

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 17: Breanna Stewart #30 of the New York Liberty handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury during Game Two Round One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs on September 17, 2025 at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE(Photo by David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

After much speculation about her condition, Breanna Stewart was on the court Wednesday night for the Liberty in Game 2 of their first-round series.

After she struggled through an 86-60 loss to the Phoenix Mercury, the Liberty need a win Friday to keep their WNBA title reign alive.

Stewart finished with six points, two rebounds and two assists in her first game since spraining the MCL in her left knee the series- opening game Sunday. Wednesday’s performance was a far cry from the 18 points and six rebounds she had in that Game 1 victory.

“It probably became more of a mental barrier than a physical one,” Stewart said of her Game 2 performance. “Obviously everyone knows what I’m dealing with, but the good part about today was I was able to test it, I was able to see how I felt.”

She said her knee felt “pretty good.” But Phoenix’s physicality did make functioning at her full capacity with the injury challenging.

“It was the physicality that was hard for her, and the screening,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “(Stewart)’s tough. She did what she could there, but hopefully, we know she’s going to be a little bit better.”

The rest of the Liberty didn’t have much help to offer Wednesday. They finished the night shooting 30% and only one player, Emma Meesseman, broke into double digits. She finished with 11 points.

Stewart’s injury initially occurred when she drove to the baseline and was fouled with 3:01 left in overtime in Game 1. The knee appeared to buckle and she went down and grabbed it. After a New York timeout, Stewart attempted a free throw but missed it. She wore a knee brace after the injury, then came out a minute later.

“I sprained my MCL basically, that’s what I felt in the moment. Scared me more than anything,” Stewart said Wednesday morning. “I’m very happy to have my MRI result back and know that it’s something that I can play through depending on how much pain I’m going to be in.”

Stewart didn’t practice Tuesday.

Phoenix players and coaches weren’t surprised to hear before the game that Stewart planned to play.

“We’ve been planning on that,” Mercury coach Nate Tibbetts said. “You don’t want to see anybody be injured. I’m glad it was nothing serious.”

Game 3 will be Friday in Phoenix.

Stewart missed about a month of the season with a bone bruise on the other knee, suffered in late July.

The Liberty have had a difficult season with injuries. Jonquel Jones missed significant time early in the year with a sprained ankle and Sabrina Ionescu was out for a few games late with a toe injury she suffered in practice.