Maddy Siegrist returns from knee injury, set to play for Wings against New York

  
Published August 5, 2025 08:04 PM
Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings

ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 8: Maddy Siegrist #20 of the Dallas Wings free throw during the game against the Minnesota Lynx during the WNBA Commissioners Cup game on June 8, 2025 at the College Park Center in Arlington, TX. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

NEW YORK (AP) — Dallas Wings forward Maddy Siegrist was set to play for the first time in nearly two months after returning from a knee injury Tuesday night.

Siegrist missed 18 games after fracturing her right knee before playing against New York.

“I’m excited. Oh my gosh, yes,” Siegrist said. “I’m excited to get back out there. As a competitor you always have expectations. I just want to feel good and comfortable. My minutes will be limited so that takes some of the pressure off.”

Wings coach Chris Koclanes said Siegrist would be on a minutes restriction against the Liberty. Siegrist, who grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, joked at shootaround that she would need to tell her dozens of family and friends in attendance to not chant for her to play more.

“I’ll need to explain to my grandma that I can only play so many minutes,” she said laughing.

Siegrist, the NCAA Division I scoring leader ahead of Caitlin Clark when she played for Villanova in 2022-23, was limited to 11 games in an injury-plagued rookie season two years ago. She averaged 9.4 points and 5.2 rebounds in 11 games and had her only double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 boards the game before she was injured, an 81-65 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on June 8.