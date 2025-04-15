 Skip navigation
Players turn the WNBA draft into a cultural showcase

  
Published April 15, 2025 11:21 AM

NEW YORK — The WNBA draft increasingly has become a platform for more than just athleticism — it is a celebration of identity, heritage, culture, and self-expression.

Paige Bueckers may have been the No. 1 pick, but it was Kiki Iriafen who arguably stole the show when it came to fashion. Even Bueckers herself said Iriafen had the best look of the night.

Iriafen, drafted fourth overall by the Washington Mystics, is a forward who just wrapped up her senior season at USC, where she averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. On the orange carpet, she made a statement — one rooted deeply in her Nigerian heritage.

“I’m Nigerian so I wanted to work with a Nigerian designer,” she said. “I was really adamant. I want a slip. I want the waist snapped. I can’t really breathe. I wanted to feel good, I wanted to look good.”

Future stars are using draft night as more than an opportunity to step into the spotlight for their talent on the court, but to use the moment to honor where they come from, showcase who they are beyond the jersey, and make powerful statements through fashion, family, and tradition.

Iriafen wore a custom, shimmering gold dress embellished with intricate detailing, designed by Nigerian designer Nneka Alexander — who also created Chiney Ogwumike’s wedding gown. To complete the look, Iriafen wore a traditional orange-beaded Nigerian bracelet, seamlessly blending modern glam with cultural pride.

The 6-foot-3 Iriafen was not alone.

Dominique Malonga, the gifted 6-6 forward from France and the second overall pick by the Seattle Storm, brought a piece of home with her. She stepped out in a sleek suit designed by none other than Louis Vuitton — one of France’s, and the world’s, most iconic fashion houses.

“A huge collaboration between them,” Malonga said. “I’m like a simple, classic person.”

Still, she made it clear that while her style might be understated, her game is anything but. As a forward, she knows she can do it all. At just 19, she’s already been playing high-level basketball overseas for four years.

Malonga wasn’t the only Storm player showcasing her roots on the orange carpet. Seattle Storm point guard and former UConn Husky Nika Muhl also proudly embraced her Croatian heritage

“I came all the way from Croatia to be here,” Muhl said. “I had to bring Croatia with me.”

Muhl was wearing a black pantsuit with a black crop top underneath, complemented by a chain of keys draped across her body. The entire look was designed by Croatian brand Y/GIA and styled by a Croatian stylist.

Even the players who couldn’t attend the draft found ways to let their identities shine.

Te-Hina Paopao, the sharp-shooting South Carolina guard, was selected 18th overall by the Atlanta Dream. Appearing on TV from her draft party, she wore a traditional Samoan dress, along with several flower lei around her neck—symbolic necklaces in Samoan culture that honor and celebrate.

“I am so blessed to be Samoan,” said Paopao. “When you think of Samoan culture you think of family and I am so ready to bring that culture to Atlanta.”

And family was definitely present — about 300 people gathered behind her at her draft party in California, a powerful visual of support and pride.

As they step into the professional spotlight, they carry with them not just their skills, but the pride of their families, their communities, and their cultures. The future of the WNBA isn’t just about basketball; it’s about creating a space where every player can be their true, authentic self—on the court and beyond.