MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: French Open
Carlos Alcaraz loves playing on grass and is trying to win a third Wimbledon title in a row
MLB: New York Mets at Pittsburgh Pirates
Dave Parker, hard-hitting Hall of Fame outfielder nicknamed ‘the Cobra,’ dies at 74
Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jurickson Profar returns, Jacob Lopez is on a heater

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupatlanta_250628.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
nbc_moto_southwickround22_v2_250628.jpg
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 5
nbc_moto_superbikeridgerace1_250628.jpg
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, The Ridge Race 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores

Rookie JJ Quinerly scores season-high 15 in her first WNBA start to help the Wings beat the Mystics

  
Published June 29, 2025 08:48 AM
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — JJ Quinerly scored a season-high 15 points in her first WNBA start and fellow rookie Aziaha James also had 15 to help the Dallas Wings beat the Washington Mystics 79-71 on Saturday night.

Dallas’ other rookie, Paige Bueckers, did not play because of a right knee issue. There were no details about what the exact issue was a day after she scored 27 points and had six assists while playing nearly 36 1/2 minutes in the Wings’ 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

Dallas jumped out to a 28-9 lead over Washington at the end of the first quarter after making 11 of 18 shots and led 45-31 to match their largest halftime lead of the season.

Washington responded by scoring the opening 12 points of the third quarter to get within 45-43. But that’s as close as the Mystics would get.

Dallas regained control by going on an 8-0 run later in the third quarter, started by Kaila Charles’ three-point play and capped by James’ 3-pointer for a 62-51 lead. The Wings also started the fourth with seven straight points for a 15-point lead.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 14 points and Myisha Hines-Allen had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for Dallas (5-13), which outscored Washington 36-5 in bench points.

Sonia Citron had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Washington (8-9). Shakira Austin added 18 points. Brittney Sykes returned to the starting lineup and scored six points in 26 minutes.