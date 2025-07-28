What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch info
Published July 28, 2025 09:39 AM
This week brings another round of thrilling WNBA matchups, including two games tonight: the Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun at 7:00 PM ET, and the NY Liberty vs Dallas Wings at 8:00 PM. See below to find out this week’s full WNBA schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.
2025 WNBA Schedule Week of July 28-August 2:
*All times are listed as ET
Monday, July 28:
- Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on ESPN 3
- NY Liberty at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on ESPN
Tuesday, July 29:
- Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
- Las Vegas Aces at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on NBA TV
Wednesday, July 30:
- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever - 7:00 PM on ESPN3
- Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on ESPN3
- NY Liberty at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00PM on ESPN
Thursday, July 31:
- Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on Prime Video
Friday, August 1:
- Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION
- NY Liberty at Connecticut Sun - 7:30 PM on ION
- Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - 7:30 PM on ION
- Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION
- LA Sparks at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ION
Saturday, August 2:
- Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces - 3:00 PM on ABC, ESPN+
How can I watch WNBA games?
Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.
Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.
2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:
- September 11: Regular Season Ends
- September 14: Playoffs Begin
- October 17: Last Possible Finals Date
