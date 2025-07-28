 Skip navigation
Top News

Diego Pavia
Football season looms with no clear guidance in athlete battles to win more eligibility from NCAA
Toronto Blue Jays
A year after they were (to a degree) deadline sellers, the Blue Jays are soaring
Athletics
Tale of 3 A’s cities: Oakland left behind, Sacramento a temporary stop, Las Vegas awaits

Top Clips

nbc_pft_uniformupdates_250728.jpg
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
oly_sww200im_worlds_summermcintosh_250728.jpg
McIntosh pulls away for 200m IM gold at worlds
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch info

  
Published July 28, 2025 09:39 AM

This week brings another round of thrilling WNBA matchups, including two games tonight: the Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun at 7:00 PM ET, and the NY Liberty vs Dallas Wings at 8:00 PM. See below to find out this week’s full WNBA schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
WNBA Preview: First half recap, what to watch in the second half
A look back and a look ahead coming out of the WNBA All-Star break.

RELATED: LA Sparks’ Cameron Brink nears return after 13-month ACL recovery

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of July 28-August 2:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, July 28:

  • Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on ESPN 3
  • NY Liberty at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on ESPN

Tuesday, July 29:

  • Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass
  • Las Vegas Aces at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on NBA TV

Wednesday, July 30:

  • Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever - 7:00 PM on ESPN3
  • Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on ESPN3
  • NY Liberty at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00PM on ESPN

Thursday, July 31:

  • Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on Prime Video

Friday, August 1:

  • Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION
  • NY Liberty at Connecticut Sun - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - 7:30 PM on ION
  • Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION
  • LA Sparks at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, August 2:

  • Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces - 3:00 PM on ABC, ESPN+

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

  • September 11: Regular Season Ends
  • September 14: Playoffs Begin
  • October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

RELATED: DeWanna Bonner returns to Phoenix: ‘The love and welcome was very much needed’