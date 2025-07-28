What WNBA games are on this week? 2025 WNBA Schedule, dates, how to watch info

This week brings another round of thrilling WNBA matchups, including two games tonight: the Seattle Storm vs Connecticut Sun at 7:00 PM ET, and the NY Liberty vs Dallas Wings at 8:00 PM. See below to find out this week’s full WNBA schedule as well as additional information on how to watch each game.

2025 WNBA Schedule Week of July 28-August 2:

*All times are listed as ET

Monday, July 28:

Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun - 7:00 PM on ESPN 3

NY Liberty at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on ESPN

Tuesday, July 29:

Golden State Valkyries at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Chicago Sky at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on WNBA League Pass

Las Vegas Aces at LA Sparks - 10:00 PM on NBA TV

Wednesday, July 30:

Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever - 7:00 PM on ESPN3

Atlanta Dream at Dallas Wings - 8:00 PM on ESPN3

NY Liberty at Minnesota Lynx - 8:00PM on ESPN

Thursday, July 31:

Golden State Valkyries at Washington Mystics - 7:30 PM on Prime Video



Friday, August 1:

Phoenix Mercury at Atlanta Dream - 7:30 PM on ION

NY Liberty at Connecticut Sun - 7:30 PM on ION

Golden State Valkyries at Chicago Sky - 7:30 PM on ION

Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings - 7:30 PM on ION

LA Sparks at Seattle Storm - 10:00 PM on ION

Saturday, August 2:

Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces - 3:00 PM on ABC, ESPN+

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date

