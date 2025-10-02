WNBA Finals champions, history: Full past winners list by year, Finals MVPs, most titles
The 2025 WNBA Finals get underway on Friday, October 3 at 8pm ET. The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals for the first time in WNBA history.
This is the sixth Finals appearance for the Mercury, who are seeking their fourth franchise title. The Mercury last won a WNBA title in 2014, going 3-0 in the series against the Chicago Sky. WNBA legend, Diana Taurasi, claimed the Finals MVP award. The Mercury’s last Finals appearance was in 2021, where they fell 3-1 in the series in a rematch against the Sky, who claimed their first franchise title. There are no returning players on the Mercury from the 2021 Finals roster.
The Las Vegas Aces are making their fifth Finals appearance and playing for their third overall title in four years after going back-to-back in 2022-2023. The Aces last played in and won a title in 2023, taking the series 3-1 against the New York Liberty. The Aces also took home the 2022 title in a 3-1 series versus the Connecticut Sun. The Aces have five returning players from the 2023 championship roster: A’ja Wilson (2025 season MVP, 2023 Finals MVP), Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, Chelsea Grey (2022 Finals MVP) and Kiah Stokes.
Before the 29th WNBA Finals gets underway, dig into some WNBA Championship history, including Finals MVPs and which team has won the most titles.
WNBA Finals champions, Finals MVP Award by year
|Year
|Champion
|Runner Up
|MVP
|2024
|New York Liberty
|Minnesota Lynx
|Jonquel Jones
|2023
|Las Vegas Aces
|New York Liberty
|A’ja Wilson
|2022
|Las Vegas Aces
|Connecticut Sun
|Chelsea Gray
|2021
|Chicago Sky
|Phoenix Mercury
|Kahleah Copper
|2020
|Seattle Storm
|Las Vegas Aces
|Breanna Stewart
|2019
|Washington Mystics
|Connecticut Sun
|Emma Meesseman
|2018
|Seattle Storm
|Washington Mystics
|Breanna Stewart
|2017
|Minnesota Lynx
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Sylvia Fowles
|2016
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Minnesota Lynx
|Candace Parker
|2015
|Minnesota Lynx
|Indiana Fever
|Sylvia Fowles
|2014
|Phoenix Mercury
|Chicago Sky
|Diana Taurasi
|2013
|Minnesota Lynx
|Atlanta Dream
|Maya Moore
|2012
|Indiana Fever
|Minnesota Lynx
|Tamika Catchings
|2011
|Minnesota Lynx
|Atlanta Dream
|Seimone Augustus
|2010
|Seattle Storm
|Atlanta Dream
|Lauren Jackson
|2009
|Phoenix Mercury
|Indiana Fever
|Diana Taurasi
|2008
|Detroit Shock
|San Antonio Silver Stars
|Katie Smith
|2007
|Phoenix Mercury
|Detroit Shock
|Cappie Pondexter
|2006
|Detroit Shock
|Sacramento Monarchs
|Deanna Nolan
|2005
|Sacramento Monarchs
|Connecticut Sun
|Yolanda Griffith
|2004
|Seattle Storm
|Connecticut Sun
|Betty Lennox
|2003
|Detroit Shock
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Ruth Riley
|2002
|Los Angeles Sparks
|New York Liberty
|Lisa Leslie
|2001
|Los Angeles Sparks
|Charlotte Sting
|Lisa Leslie
|2000
|Houston Comets
|New York Liberty
|Cynthia Cooper
|1999
|Houston Comets
|New York Liberty
|Cynthia Cooper
|1998
|Houston Comets
|Phoenix Mercury
|Cynthia Cooper
|1997
|Houston Comets
|New York Liberty
|Cynthia Cooper
Which WNBA team has the most championships?
The Houston Comets (folded in 2008), the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm hold the record for most championships, all with four titles. The Comets and the Storm are also the only two WNBA teams to go undefeated in the Finals.
Has any team ever won a three-peat in WNBA history?
The Houston Comets won four consecutive titles (1997,1998,1999, 2000). Since then, two teams have won back-to-back titles – the Los Angeles Sparks (2001, 2002) and the Las Vegas Aces (2022, 2023). No other team besides the Comets has secured a title three-peat.
How many WNBA championships did Cynthia Cooper win?
Cynthia Cooper won four straight WNBA championships with the Houston Comets (1997-2000). This WNBA legend was also named Finals MVP all four years, the only player in league history to win the award four times. Lisa Leslie is the only other player to win consecutive MVP awards (2001-2002). Diana Taurasi (2009, 2014), Sylvia Fowles (2015, 2017) and Breanna Stewart (2018, 2020) have won the award twice.
Is the WNBA Finals 5 or 7 games?
Since 2005, the WNBA Finals was a 5-game game series, but beginning in 2025, it is now a 7-game series. The 7-game series follows a homecourt system of 2-2-1-1-1, where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, with the lower seed hosting Games 3, 4 and 6.
Who won the WNBA Finals last year?
The New York Liberty won its first franchise title in the 2024 season, taking the series 3-2 against the Minnesota Lynx. The series saw two overtime Games (1 and 5) and Liberty’s Jonquel Jones was awarded Finals MVP, a career first. The Liberty lost the most championships (five) before they won their first.