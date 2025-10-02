 Skip navigation
WNBA Finals champions, history: Full past winners list by year, Finals MVPs, most titles

  
Published October 2, 2025 01:56 PM
Should Wilson be favored to win WNBA Finals MVP?
October 1, 2025 11:55 AM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher preview the 2025 WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury, detailing why Phoenix forward Alyssa Thomas should be favored to win the WNBA Finals MVP award over Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson.

The 2025 WNBA Finals get underway on Friday, October 3 at 8pm ET. The Phoenix Mercury will take on the Las Vegas Aces in the Finals for the first time in WNBA history.

This is the sixth Finals appearance for the Mercury, who are seeking their fourth franchise title. The Mercury last won a WNBA title in 2014, going 3-0 in the series against the Chicago Sky. WNBA legend, Diana Taurasi, claimed the Finals MVP award. The Mercury’s last Finals appearance was in 2021, where they fell 3-1 in the series in a rematch against the Sky, who claimed their first franchise title. There are no returning players on the Mercury from the 2021 Finals roster.

The Las Vegas Aces are making their fifth Finals appearance and playing for their third overall title in four years after going back-to-back in 2022-2023. The Aces last played in and won a title in 2023, taking the series 3-1 against the New York Liberty. The Aces also took home the 2022 title in a 3-1 series versus the Connecticut Sun. The Aces have five returning players from the 2023 championship roster: A’ja Wilson (2025 season MVP, 2023 Finals MVP), Jackie Young, Kierstan Bell, Chelsea Grey (2022 Finals MVP) and Kiah Stokes.

Before the 29th WNBA Finals gets underway, dig into some WNBA Championship history, including Finals MVPs and which team has won the most titles.

WNBA Finals champions, Finals MVP Award by year

Year Champion Runner Up MVP
2024 New York Liberty Minnesota Lynx Jonquel Jones
2023 Las Vegas Aces New York Liberty A’ja Wilson
2022 Las Vegas Aces Connecticut Sun Chelsea Gray
2021 Chicago Sky Phoenix Mercury Kahleah Copper
2020 Seattle Storm Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart
2019 Washington Mystics Connecticut Sun Emma Meesseman
2018 Seattle Storm Washington Mystics Breanna Stewart
2017 Minnesota Lynx Los Angeles Sparks Sylvia Fowles
2016 Los Angeles Sparks Minnesota Lynx Candace Parker
2015 Minnesota Lynx Indiana Fever Sylvia Fowles
2014 Phoenix Mercury Chicago Sky Diana Taurasi
2013 Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Maya Moore
2012 Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx Tamika Catchings
2011 Minnesota Lynx Atlanta Dream Seimone Augustus
2010 Seattle Storm Atlanta Dream Lauren Jackson
2009 Phoenix Mercury Indiana Fever Diana Taurasi
2008 Detroit Shock San Antonio Silver Stars Katie Smith
2007 Phoenix Mercury Detroit Shock Cappie Pondexter
2006 Detroit Shock Sacramento Monarchs Deanna Nolan
2005 Sacramento Monarchs Connecticut Sun Yolanda Griffith
2004 Seattle Storm Connecticut Sun Betty Lennox
2003 Detroit Shock Los Angeles Sparks Ruth Riley
2002 Los Angeles Sparks New York Liberty Lisa Leslie
2001 Los Angeles Sparks Charlotte Sting Lisa Leslie
2000 Houston Comets New York Liberty Cynthia Cooper
1999 Houston Comets New York Liberty Cynthia Cooper
1998 Houston Comets Phoenix Mercury Cynthia Cooper
1997 Houston Comets New York Liberty Cynthia Cooper

Which WNBA team has the most championships?

The Houston Comets (folded in 2008), the Minnesota Lynx and the Seattle Storm hold the record for most championships, all with four titles. The Comets and the Storm are also the only two WNBA teams to go undefeated in the Finals.

WNBA Comets

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Houston Comets coach Van Chancellor, Cynthia Cooper, Tammy Jackson, and Sheryl Swoops hold up four trophies representing their four straight WNBA championships during a rally after a parade in downtown Houston, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2000. (Buster Dean/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images))

Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspap/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Has any team ever won a three-peat in WNBA history?

The Houston Comets won four consecutive titles (1997,1998,1999, 2000). Since then, two teams have won back-to-back titles – the Los Angeles Sparks (2001, 2002) and the Las Vegas Aces (2022, 2023). No other team besides the Comets has secured a title three-peat.

How many WNBA championships did Cynthia Cooper win?

Cynthia Cooper won four straight WNBA championships with the Houston Comets (1997-2000). This WNBA legend was also named Finals MVP all four years, the only player in league history to win the award four times. Lisa Leslie is the only other player to win consecutive MVP awards (2001-2002). Diana Taurasi (2009, 2014), Sylvia Fowles (2015, 2017) and Breanna Stewart (2018, 2020) have won the award twice.

1998 WNBA Finals - Game Three: Phoenix Mercury v Houston Comets

HOUSTON - SEPTEMBER 1: Cynthia Cooper #14 of the Houston Comets celebrates during Game Three of the 1998 WNBA Finals on September 1, 1998 at the Compaq Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1998 NBAE (Photo by Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images)

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Is the WNBA Finals 5 or 7 games?

Since 2005, the WNBA Finals was a 5-game game series, but beginning in 2025, it is now a 7-game series. The 7-game series follows a homecourt system of 2-2-1-1-1, where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7, with the lower seed hosting Games 3, 4 and 6.

Who won the WNBA Finals last year?

The New York Liberty won its first franchise title in the 2024 season, taking the series 3-2 against the Minnesota Lynx. The series saw two overtime Games (1 and 5) and Liberty’s Jonquel Jones was awarded Finals MVP, a career first. The Liberty lost the most championships (five) before they won their first.

2024 WNBA Finals - Game Five

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 20: Sabrina Ionescu #20 and Jonquel Jones #35 of the New York Liberty celebrate after Game Five of the WNBA Finals at Barclays Center on October 20, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The New York Liberty defeated the Minnesota Lynx 67-62 in overtime to win the championship. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Elsa/Getty Images