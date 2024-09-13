 Skip navigation
Top News

Colorado Football Spring Game
Colorado vs Colorado State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, and stats for September 14
Apple Cup
Washington vs Washington State Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14
Eliah Drinkwitz
Boston College @ Missouri Best bets: Odds, expert predictions, player news, stats for September 14

Top Clips

nbc_golf_solheimcup_obama_240913.jpg
Obama cheers on the U.S. at the Solheim Cup
nbc_berry_dennycarter_240913__612057.jpg
Browns’ Ford is a ‘plug and play’ RB with upside
nbc_berry_mccaffrey_240913.jpg
McCaffrey’s injury difficult to manage in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
ZB

Zach Browning

NCAA Football: Western Illinois at Indiana
Indiana’s Big Ten opener in Pasadena is a ‘business trip’
“Whether we’re playing in the Rose Bowl or in a parking lot, it’s all the same,” Curt Cignetti said ahead of the Hoosiers’ showdown against UCLA.