MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: ALCS-New York Yankess at Cleveland Guardians
Fantasy Baseball Third Base Preview: 2025 rankings, player profiles, stats, projections, outlook
MLB: New York Mets-Workouts
2025 Fantasy Preview: Mark Vientos

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_traviskelce_250226.jpg
Kelce won’t be a top-five fantasy TE if he returns
nbc_nfl_nolenint_250226.jpg
Ole Miss DT Nolen striving to be the best in NFL
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250226.jpg
Donald feeling comfortable as Ryder Cup captain

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2025 Fantasy Preview: Alec Bohm

  
Published February 26, 2025 01:34 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
Alec BohmPHI - 3B
Bats: RAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $7 | NL 5x5: $13
2024: 3B:128 1B:15Mixed 2026: $6 | 2027: $5
Outlook: It looked like everything clicked for Bohm early last season. On May 1st, he had 30 RBI, 12 doubles, and a .362 batting average – all second in the league – with rising quality of contact metrics. Then, he regressed back to the hitter he’s always been: making tons of contact without much thump. Things got worse in September when he was stuck in an awful slump and even found himself on the bench during a playoff game. There is still the inkling of a potential breakout here with such good contact skills, plate discipline, and expected playing time in a strong lineup. It helps that we saw what his game could look like when it clicks, as it did last April. Just don’t count on it happening.
Mentions
