2025 Fantasy Preview: Alec Bohm

Outlook: It looked like everything clicked for Bohm early last season. On May 1st, he had 30 RBI, 12 doubles, and a .362 batting average – all second in the league – with rising quality of contact metrics. Then, he regressed back to the hitter he’s always been: making tons of contact without much thump. Things got worse in September when he was stuck in an awful slump and even found himself on the bench during a playoff game. There is still the inkling of a potential breakout here with such good contact skills, plate discipline, and expected playing time in a strong lineup. It helps that we saw what his game could look like when it clicks, as it did last April. Just don’t count on it happening.