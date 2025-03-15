 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks
MLB Tokyo Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Yomiuri Giants
Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

Top Clips

brentford_1_raw.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz takes bronze at speed skating worlds in tight 1000m with rival Dutch
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Tampa Bay Rays
2025 Fantasy Preview: Pete Fairbanks
MLB Tokyo Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Yomiuri Giants
Rising to the occasion, Shohei Ohtani hits 2-run HR in return to Japan against Yomiuri Giants

Top Clips

brentford_1_raw.jpg
Wissa heads Brentford level against Bournemouth
bournemouth_1_raw.jpg
Janelt’s own goal gives Bournemouth lead over Bees
nbc_golf_connersintv_250315.jpg
‘Thrilled’ Conners hopeful for a chance on Sunday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Alexis Díaz

  • By
  • D.J. Short,
  • By
  • D.J. Short
  
Published March 15, 2025 01:51 PM
MLB: Kansas City Royals-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Alexis DíazCIN - RP
Throws: RAge: 28Mixed 5x5: $3 | NL 5x5: $6
2024: Started: 0 Relieved: 60Mixed 2026: $1 | 2027: $0
Outlook: Even though his strikeout rate plummeted, Díaz mostly got the job done for the Reds last season, converting 28 of his 32 save chances. That was nine fewer saves than he picked up in 2023, but that was the team’s fault, not his. Unfortunately, none off the trends here seem very good for Díaz. He struck out 23% of the batters he faced last year, down from 33% as a rookie in 2022 and 30% in 2023. His velocity is also down nearly two mph since he debuted. Meanwhile, he’s still walking a batter every other inning, and most of the improvement in his groundball rate from his sophomore season disappeared last year. Frankly, it’s pretty incredible that he’s remained this successful, especially since he’s pitching in Coors Lite half of the time. This might be the year his luck runs out, though the Reds really don’t have anyone else they want to overtake him in the ninth.
alexisdiaz.jpg

Mentions
Alexis-Diaz.jpg Alexis Diaz Cincinnati Reds Primary Logo Cincinnati Reds