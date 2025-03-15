2025 Fantasy Preview: Alexis Díaz

Outlook: Even though his strikeout rate plummeted, Díaz mostly got the job done for the Reds last season, converting 28 of his 32 save chances. That was nine fewer saves than he picked up in 2023, but that was the team’s fault, not his. Unfortunately, none off the trends here seem very good for Díaz. He struck out 23% of the batters he faced last year, down from 33% as a rookie in 2022 and 30% in 2023. His velocity is also down nearly two mph since he debuted. Meanwhile, he’s still walking a batter every other inning, and most of the improvement in his groundball rate from his sophomore season disappeared last year. Frankly, it’s pretty incredible that he’s remained this successful, especially since he’s pitching in Coors Lite half of the time. This might be the year his luck runs out, though the Reds really don’t have anyone else they want to overtake him in the ninth.