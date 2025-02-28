 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rbsbptichers1to12_250224.jpg
2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Crochet
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_roto_rbsbptichers1to12_250224.jpg
2025 Fantasy Preview: Garrett Crochet
MLB: Houston Astros-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Framber Valdez
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Joe Ryan

Top Clips

nbc_pft_goldenintv_250228.jpg
Golden has proved he can play at ‘highest level’
nbc_pft_dartintv_250228.jpg
Inside Dart’s transfer from USC to Ole Miss
nbc_pft_burdenintv_250228.jpg
Burden wanted to set example for younger city kids

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Corbin Burnes

  
Published February 28, 2025 09:34 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Corbin BurnesARI - SP
Throws: RAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $21 | NL 5x5: $25
2024: Started: 32 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $18 | 2027: $13
Outlook: Burnes received Cy Young votes for a fifth straight season in 2024 and made 32 starts for a third straight year, all while showing the best velocity of his career. Still, there’s one blindingly obvious concern here as he begins his Diamondbacks career; his strikeout rate has plummeted from 36% in 2021 to 30%, 26% and 23% the last three years. The changing shape of his cutter seems to be the biggest culprit, though he’s also getting fewer missed swings with his curve and changeup; only his slider is generating whiffs like it used to, which is probably why he started using it more last year. Still, the lack of strikeouts hasn’t turned into a real problem yet. Burnes’ cutter continues to produce mostly soft contact; of the 58 pitchers to qualify for the ERA title last year, he had the fourth-lowest hard-hit rate. And since his arm strength obviously hasn’t gone anywhere -- he averaged 97 mph with the cutter last year -- it might be that a pretty simple tweak could lead to him reclaiming some of those lost strikeouts. He’ll have another quality defense backing him in Arizona, and while Chase Field does yield plenty of doubles and triples, it suppresses homers. His fantasy ceiling appears lower than it has in some time, but he can’t slip too far in drafts.
corbinburnes.jpg

Go to: All | SP | 1B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Mentions
Burnes_Corbin.jpg Corbin Burnes Arizona Diamondbacks Primary Logo Arizona Diamondbacks