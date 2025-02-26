2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

Outlook: Here’s an oversimplification: Seager remains a certifiable four-category fantasy stalwart as one of the true 30-homer locks at an absolutely loaded shortstop position group, when fully healthy. He’s becoming a bit more brittle as he enters his early 30’s and there are some lingering physical issues to monitor in spring training as he comes back from offseason sports hernia surgery. His batting averages have fluctuated in recent years, mainly due to batted ball luck, but he’s eclipsed 30 homers in three consecutive years since arriving in the Lone Star state. Assuming he can avoid missing extensive time due to some lingering physical issues that have impacted his on-field performance at times, Seager remains one of the most impactful shortstops in the fantasy landscape until further notice.