 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Trea Turner
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Oneil Cruz

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Trea Turner
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates-Media Day
2025 Fantasy Preview: Oneil Cruz

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chevsouhl_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Southampton Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ezebwoa_250225.jpg
Eze celebrates Palace legends Wright and Bright
nbc_pl_brightonboumemouth_250225.jpg
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Bournemouth Matchweek 27

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2025 Fantasy Preview: Corey Seager

  
Published February 25, 2025 07:02 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Corey SeagerTEX - SS
Bats: LAge: 30Mixed 5x5: $15 | AL 5x5: $19
2024: SS:113Mixed 2026: $13 | 2027: $10
Outlook: Here’s an oversimplification: Seager remains a certifiable four-category fantasy stalwart as one of the true 30-homer locks at an absolutely loaded shortstop position group, when fully healthy. He’s becoming a bit more brittle as he enters his early 30’s and there are some lingering physical issues to monitor in spring training as he comes back from offseason sports hernia surgery. His batting averages have fluctuated in recent years, mainly due to batted ball luck, but he’s eclipsed 30 homers in three consecutive years since arriving in the Lone Star state. Assuming he can avoid missing extensive time due to some lingering physical issues that have impacted his on-field performance at times, Seager remains one of the most impactful shortstops in the fantasy landscape until further notice.
seager.jpg

Mentions
Corey_Seager_HS.jpg Corey Seager Texas Rangers Primary Logo Texas Rangers