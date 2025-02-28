 Skip navigation
2025 Fantasy Preview: Dylan Cease

  
Published February 28, 2025 10:01 AM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals
2025 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, mock draft results
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy baseball content.

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

Dylan CeaseSD - SP
Throws: RAge: 29Mixed 5x5: $24 | NL 5x5: $27
2024: Started: 33 Relieved: 0Mixed 2026: $20 | 2027: $18
Outlook: All those who drafted Cease in his first year in the NL were surely happy with the results, but it seems like he should have been even better. Among qualified starters, he was fifth in strikeout rate, eighth in WHIP, sixth in FIP and 10th in SIERA, but he was 21st in ERA. His peripherals were all similar to 2022, when he finished second in the AL Cy Young balloting. The problem was that Cease did his best work with the bases empty; the league hit .173/.251/.273 against him with none on, compared to .247/.300/.431 the rest of the time. That hadn’t been much of an issue for him previously, so there’s nothing to suggest it’ll carry over. Cease’s slider is one of the game’s most effective pitches, and his velocity came back up to 2022 levels last season after dipping some in 2023. As he enters his walk year, he’s as good of a bet as he’s ever been, and he places as a top-10 fantasy SP in San Diego. He would fall some in the rankings if he’s traded into a worse situation.
dylancease.jpg

Go to: All | SP | RP | C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | DH

